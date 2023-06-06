2023 NBA Draft Prospect – Cason Wallace – G, Kentucky

Credit: Tankathon.com

Welcome to part two of this year's draft coverage. Introductions to this year's draft can be found here and here. If you missed the previous piece on Kobe Bufkin, be sure to check that out as well.

Today we're going to discuss yet another one of my personal favourite prospects in the class: the SEC All-Freshman, Cason Wallace. A defensive-minded guard from Kentucky with an underrated (albeit still developing) offensive game.

Wallace reportedly cancelled future draft workouts after working out for Toronto and Washington, meaning he's definitely in play for the 13th pick, and I strongly believe he is the best option there if he falls.