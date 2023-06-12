2023 NBA Draft Prospects – Gradey Dick and Jordan Hawkins

This year's draft coverage continues with a highlight on two sharpshooting players expected to be picked in the lottery to mid teens. To catch up on the previous prospects, just peruse through the pieces here:

I think many draft observers would be surprised if Gradey Dick fell past the 10th pick, but I still think it's important to highlight him as one of the top players in the class. We've seen really good prospects drop well past their expected range before, so it's good to have an idea as to what kind of player he is just in case the Raptors get lucky and his name still hasn't been called yet by the time they're on the clock.

Jordan Hawkins, on the other hand, has been mocked anywhere from the 10th pick to the early 20's, so his range is a bit more unpredictable. The sophomore guard from UConn racked up several accolades during their championship run last season, including All-Big East , All-Region, All-Tourney team selections. He'll be an instant contributor, but what does his overall game and long term upside look like?

Let's find out.