Raptors sign Jalen McDaniels to 2yr/$9.3M Deal

We have a new Raptor! Another long, range-y wing joins the roster.

The Raptors, back in 2019 worked McDaniels out prior to the draft, but he didn’t fall all the way to the 59th pick (he went 52nd) where they would eventually select Dewan Hernandez. They’ve picked him up a few years later on a 2-year, $9.3M deal.

McDaniels is fresh off a season where he averaged 9.4 rebounds, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 asts, and 1 steal per game with 55% TS, split across the Charlotte Hornets and the Philadelphia 76ers. He was part of the big 4-team trade at the deadline that resulted in, most notably, Josh Hart going to New York and Matisse Thybulle going to Portland.

He’s been a positive on the defensive end of the floor basically since he stepped into the league, and should fit well on that end of the floor for the Raptors. The swing skill for him is if the 3-point shot normalizes, as it’s seen giant swings from good to bad from season to season. We’ll see.

A pretty tidy piece of business, in my opinion. Excited to see him on the court next year.