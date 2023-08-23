The Morey/Harden Affair, Team Canada Chances and the Knicks Lawsuit – Confederacy of Dunks

This week's topics include takeaways from the Harden and Morey dispute, adding insanity to NBA2K, Team Canada predictions and how the Knicks lawsuit might be nothing.

Off-Season Funhouse: Episode 294

Joining us this week: Live from New York City, it’s comedian Graham Kay! Live from the other York (East), it’s comedian Dylan Gott!

(00:00) – Intro from a cottage!

(08:40) – NBA: What are the major takeaways from the Harden/Morey battle?

(18:48) – NBA2K: If you were to add a component to the video game, what would it be?

(32:50) – Team Canada FIBA predictions

(41:53) – RAPTORS: The Knicks are suing the Raptors for stealing plays. Will anything come of this? How widespread is cheating in the NBA?

