Quick Reaction: 76ers 114, Raptors 107

No fancy graphic but the grades remain!

Jakob Poeltl: Grade D-

To be blunt, Jak played one of the worst games he’s ever played in some time. Foul trouble got him out early in the first and had a hard time keeping the ball in his hand. It’s been a tough back-to-back for the bigman, we can only hope it’ll only be up from here.

Gary Trent Jr: C+

Stepping in for the injured OG tonight, Gary had the shots hitting early on but it just did not last throughout the rest of the game. He’ll get more opportunities and his defence was solid tonight but the amount of missed shots rang louder than everything else.

Pascal Siakam: B-

A disappointing performance from Siakam tonight who just never felt assertive when it mattered most. For an All-NBA level player, there is no excuse to have only 6 field goal attempts at the end of the third quarter. It’s been nice to see him taking threes with confidence, hopefully that is a trend that continues on throughout the season, but we simply needed more from him tonight.

Scottie Barnes: A

Through three games in a new system, Scottie’s play on the court has been so impressive. The jumpshot looks improved and defensively he’s been all over the court. His aggressiveness defensively creates havoc for both the Raptors and their opponents, but for the most part, its something that has been in our favour.

Gradey Dick: A-

We finally get the Gradey dick game we’ve been waiting for. It’s clear how much he can help this offense when the shot is falling. He’s still got a ways to go on both ends, defensively in particular, but the shotmaking will earn him more opportunity to improve and contribute.

Dennis Schroeder: B+

Dennis had a tough assignment in Maxey tonight who, despite Dennis’s best efforts, seemed to hit everything like he always does. It’s really noticeable how much smoother the offense runs when he’s on the court and the three-ball has been welcomed from him as well, although it would have been nice to see it before the last few minutes of the game.

Precious Achiuwa: B-

The Precious Achiuwa experience lives on with his flashes of brilliance and befuddling moments. His usage within Darko’s offence is something I have enjoyed and will continue to do so, but with Precious the production is never a guarantee.

Malachi Flynn: B-

After two less-than-impressive performances from Malachi to start the year, this was easily his best. He hit some shots tonight which will certainly keep him in the rotation for the time being. Defensively he showed real effort but not enough to overcome the vulnerability that a guard of his size can present for opposing teams.