Gameday: Wizards @ Raptors November 13

Toronto’s finally coming back home after a brief four-game road trip where they won 2 out of 4. Their most recent loss came against the Celtics right at the end of the trip and during the road trip they picked up an amazing comeback win over the Spurs to begin a two-game win streak as well as a convincing victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Wizards have been struggling to start the season as they only carry a 2-7 record into this one. There are quite a few new faces in Washington and they have yet to figure it out. Wizards are currently 1-5 on the road and the Raptors look back to getting into the winning column at home as they currently sit at .500 with a 2-2 record.

Wizards scope (2-7, 14th in East | Offensive Rating: 19th | Defensive Rating: 26th)

Washington has a decent offensive rating as their not the worst offensive team but on defence is a completely different story. Kyle Kuzma has led this team in scoring with newcomer Jordan Poole right behind him. Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert round out the four Wizards who are averaging over 10+ points a game.

Raptors scope (4-5, 10th in East | Offensive Rating: 27th | Defensive Rating: 8th)

Just like last season, the half-court offence is struggling immensely, but the defence is good once again. The three-point shooting has been very inconsistent for Toronto but every other game they show flashes of being a good shooting team. The big three of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby really struggled against the Celtics, and if they want a chance at winning tonight’s game, the same thing can’t happen.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 pm EST | TV: SN | Radio:

Raptors Lineup

Christian Koloko (illness) is out yet again. The two-way players, Ron Harper (ankle) and Javon Freeman-Liberty (ankle) are game-time decisions along with Gary Trent (foot.) O.G. Anunoby is a late addition to the injury report as he’s a game-time decision with a finger injury.

PG: Dennis Schroder, Malachi Flynn

SG: Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Otto Porter Jr, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa

Former bench mob member Delon Wright is out tonight with a knee injury. Danilo Gallinari will also be out this game for rest.

PG: Tyus Jones, Ryan Rollins

SG: Jordan Poole, Corey Kispert, Landry Shamet, Johnny Davis

SF: Deni Avdija, Bilal Coulibaly, Eugene Omoruyi

PF: Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Gill, Patrick Baldwin

C: Daniel Gafford, Mike Muscala, John Butler Jr.

The Line

Raptors are currently heavy favourites by 9.5 points. The Over/Under line sits at 229.5.