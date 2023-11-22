Quick Reaction: Raptors 132, Pacers 131

A S. Barnes 39 MIN, 20 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL, 7-17 FG, 2-6 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -10 +/- Quiet opening quarter, got onto the scoreboard with 1:17 left in the first. Much more active the rest of the way. Barnes had an insane save on a ball going out of bounds at the beginning of the 4th quarter and he should have got an assist in the ensuing possession but Boucher missed an easy one. Scottie also had a beautiful putback dunk that’ll end up on his highlit reel. And he saved his best quarter of the game when it mattered the most. Some really good rebounds in the fourth. The Pacers thought they had the 2 for 1 at the end but Barnes and coach Darko had other plans with his and one dunk. Unlucky that one of his free throws spilled out at the end but thankfully it did not matter.

A+ P. Siakam 38 MIN, 36 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 13-24 FG, 1-3 3FG, 9-11 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -5 +/- Great all game long. If Siakam doesn’t get the player of the game chain tonight I don’t know when else. Aggressively attacking the rim all night long and he was putting up a lot of shots early. Robbed of a beautiful and one late in the 1st quarter that should have been a continuation but we’ll let it slide. Just a little nitpick as he was great but he did miss some bunnies at the rim. When the offence was dry in the first and third quarters, Siakam delivered points when the Raptors needed it. GIVE HIM THE CHAIN.

B- J. Poeltl 29 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -2 +/- Good start, tied up Myles Turner for a jump ball which he won and then fed Barnes for an easy layup at the rim. It looks like Poeltl had dipped his fingers in butter tonight as he was not catching some easy passes out there. Big brain fart from Poeltl to let the missed rebound go out of bounds in the first half but he offered great playmaking tonight. Huge block late in the fourth on the perimeter. It would be nice to see Poeltl contest more shots at the rim as it seems like he doesn’t jump for all shots inside but outside of that not much from Yak.

B O. Anunoby 36 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/- Short first stint in the game, as he checked out with over 6 minutes in the first to make way for Otto Porter Jr. Slow start for Anunoby but he got better as the game went on, especially in the fourth quarter. He had a nice one on one move against Hield midway in the 3rd quarter as he finished with a mid-range jumper. Huge three-pointer in the corner late to give the Raptors a 126-125 lead.

A D. Schroder 32 MIN, 26 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 10-16 FG, 2-5 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -2 +/- Solid start. Siakam and Schroder carried the first quarter, which was by far the worst quarter for Toronto. Great game but some bad turnovers and none as costly as the one late in the fourth quarter. Luckily it didn’t end up burning the team. Big makeup play a couple of possessions later as he made a three-pointer late in the 4th.

C G. Trent Jr. 25 MIN, 8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 14 +/- Not much from Trent Jr. tonight but that could actually be a good thing. Trent Jr. used to force a lot of shots even when contested but all of his looks tonight were clean so that’s a positive. Checked in for his free throw shooting and he missed both free throws late. Just like Schroder and Barnes, he was lucky that they didn’t end up mattering. If it wasn’t for the huge misses at the end this could have been a B- game for him.

C+ O. Porter Jr. 11 MIN, 3 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/- First man off the bench, solid first shift, made a three grabbed a few rebounds and a steal. Great work on the glass tonight. His first shift ended up being his best one, but he did his job staying on the perimeter, playing sound D and grabbing some nice rebounds.

A M. Flynn 20 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 6-8 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- Good 3 to open the second quarter, followed by a layup and then a corner 3. Flynn had the opening 8 points of the second quarter, which got the Raptors going. Good work defensively tonight too. Great shift in the 4th quarter but he must have started running out of gas at the end as he left a three-point shot way short.

C+ C. Boucher 10 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Ok first shift but he brought great energy in the fourth quarter. That missed layup at the rim in the fourth quarter was super tough but Malachi Flynn came out of nowhere to save the day.