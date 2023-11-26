Gameday: Raptors @ Cavaliers, November 26

This will be the first of three meetings between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Both teams have been struggling to find their footing in the young NBA calendar thus far, with both teams sitting at 8-8 records. Toronto is on the upswing as of late however, having won three of their last four games, with the one loss coming to the Orlando Magic who are on a six game win streak.

Raptors Previous Results

vs Bulls (IST) W 121-108

@ Pacers W 132-131

@ Magic (IST) L 126-107

vs Pistons W 142-113

Vs Celtics (IST) L 108-105

The Raps are coming off a 121-108 win over Chicago, in which they eliminated the Bulls from the In-Season Tournament, and avenged their early season overtime loss.

For Cleveland, they had a four game winning streak snapped in a 129-96 blowout loss to Miami on Wednesday, and followed it up with a 121-115 loss to the Lakers last night.

Cavaliers Previous Results

vs Lakers L 121-115

vs Heat L 129-96

@ 76ers (IST) W 122-119

vs Nuggets W 121-109

vs Pistons (IST) W 108-100

* IST = In-Season Tournament*

The Cavs will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back after losing to LA, while the Dino’s got a day off yesterday.

Tonight however, someone to keep an eye on is Pascal Siakam. In his last five games he’s averaged 23.2 pts, 6.2 ast, 5.6 reb, and has shot 55.7% from the field. He’s also been one of the best scorers in the post this season.

Pascal Siakam Post Up Stats Field Goals Made 1.8 (5th) Points Per Possession 1.17 (13th) Field Goal Percentage 60.5% (13th)

Cleveland has the ability to pack the paint on Siakam however, with one of the better defensive frontcourts in the NBA with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. How Siakam attacks and how effective he is at doing so could be the key for Toronto.

Last season Toronto won the season series 3-1, with Cleveland winning the last matchup 118-93. In that game in particular, Donovan Mitchell went nuclear hitting eight three-pointers and finished with 35 points. He returned from a hamstring injury last night that had sidelined him for four games.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Max Strus

PF: Evan Mobley

C: Jarrett Allen

Toronto Raptors

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Scottie Barnes

SF: OG Anunoby

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Cavaliers

Dean Wade (Ankle) – Out

Ty Jerome (Ankle) – Out

Ricky Rubio (Personal Reasons) – Out

Raptors

Christian Koloko (Respiratory) – Out

Betting Odds