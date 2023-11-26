Quick Reaction: Raptors 102, Cavs 105

|Raptors
|102
|Final
|105
|Cavaliers
C+
|S. Barnes33 MIN, 15 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-14 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-5 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -20 +/-
Sadly the spacing issues negatively impacted Barnes’ scoring I this game but for some reason he was tasked with guarding Darius Garland as well and Garland promptly dismantled Barnes’ tonight unfortunately.
A
|P. Siakam38 MIN, 18 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 7-17 FG, 0-4 3FG, 4-6 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, 6 +/-
Pascal’s playmaking was once again on full display as Cleveland would collapse on him routinely and he’d find guys in the paint and on the perimeter consistently, scoring wise he could have been better but it was tough with all the Cleveland defenders in the paint.
A+
|J. Poeltl35 MIN, 18 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 8-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 9 +/-
Perhaps Jakob’s best game of the young season, he was the perfect partner tonight as multiple guys were finding him around the rim for layups continuously throughout this game, and when he wasn’t being fed he would get the offensive rebound and do it himself, but just some great lingering around the paint for easy shots.
B+
|O. Anunoby34 MIN, 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-12 FG, 2-5 3FG, 1-3 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 11 +/-
Bad splits for Anunoby tonight, but he did show some flashes of strength creation when he moved Mobley off his spot for a layup, despite the rough offensive showing he was his normal self on defense as he shut down Donovan Mitchell and didn’t let Mitchell be a deciding factor in this game whatsoever.
B+
|D. Schroder29 MIN, 15 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 5-11 FG, 2-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 10 +/-
Dennis was pretty tough in this game towards the ending, he hit multiple shots down the stretch that helped Toronto be in position to potentially win the game, he just took a while to get involved.
B
|G. Trent Jr.26 MIN, 13 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 5-13 FG, 1-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 10 +/-
Gary had a pretty great first half and that was where he scored most of his points, but in the second half he was not able to continue his hot shooting and he also had a blunder towards the end of the game that essentially sealed the loss unfortunately.
B-
|P. Achiuwa13 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -15 +/-
Once again Precious played some solid defense around the rim tonight and even had some good possessions on the perimeter on defense including a forced turnover against Donovan Mitchell, but offensively he wasn’t able to add much, some good looking passes though.
D+
|M. Flynn17 MIN, 3 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-6 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/-
Rough shooting game from Malachi, he was never able to get anything going despite having multiple good looks off the catch.
C
|C. Boucher10 MIN, 5 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -9 +/-
As usual, Boucher gave some high energy minutes and helped battle on the glass, a couple of trips to the free throw line were his largest contribution to this game.
B-
|Darko Rajakovic
Darko drew up some nice plays including the handoff between OG and Scottie that led to the Dennis corner three late in the game, but the Scottie on Garland decision led to breakdown after breakdown.
Things We Saw
- Scottie Barnes on Darius Garland was a mistake and he needs to not be on those speedy type of guards much if at all moving forward.
- Jakob Poetl is a dancer without a true partner in the pick and roll like he had last season with Fred, perhaps some emphasis on making Poetl useful on offense would be beneficial.