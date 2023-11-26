Quick Reaction: Raptors 102, Cavs 105

C+ S. Barnes 33 MIN, 15 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-14 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-5 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -20 +/- Sadly the spacing issues negatively impacted Barnes’ scoring I this game but for some reason he was tasked with guarding Darius Garland as well and Garland promptly dismantled Barnes’ tonight unfortunately.

A P. Siakam 38 MIN, 18 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 7-17 FG, 0-4 3FG, 4-6 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, 6 +/- Pascal’s playmaking was once again on full display as Cleveland would collapse on him routinely and he’d find guys in the paint and on the perimeter consistently, scoring wise he could have been better but it was tough with all the Cleveland defenders in the paint.

A+ J. Poeltl 35 MIN, 18 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 8-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 9 +/- Perhaps Jakob’s best game of the young season, he was the perfect partner tonight as multiple guys were finding him around the rim for layups continuously throughout this game, and when he wasn’t being fed he would get the offensive rebound and do it himself, but just some great lingering around the paint for easy shots.

B+ O. Anunoby 34 MIN, 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-12 FG, 2-5 3FG, 1-3 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 11 +/- Bad splits for Anunoby tonight, but he did show some flashes of strength creation when he moved Mobley off his spot for a layup, despite the rough offensive showing he was his normal self on defense as he shut down Donovan Mitchell and didn’t let Mitchell be a deciding factor in this game whatsoever.

B+ D. Schroder 29 MIN, 15 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 5-11 FG, 2-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 10 +/- Dennis was pretty tough in this game towards the ending, he hit multiple shots down the stretch that helped Toronto be in position to potentially win the game, he just took a while to get involved.

B G. Trent Jr. 26 MIN, 13 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 5-13 FG, 1-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 10 +/- Gary had a pretty great first half and that was where he scored most of his points, but in the second half he was not able to continue his hot shooting and he also had a blunder towards the end of the game that essentially sealed the loss unfortunately.

B- P. Achiuwa 13 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -15 +/- Once again Precious played some solid defense around the rim tonight and even had some good possessions on the perimeter on defense including a forced turnover against Donovan Mitchell, but offensively he wasn’t able to add much, some good looking passes though.

D+ M. Flynn 17 MIN, 3 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-6 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- Rough shooting game from Malachi, he was never able to get anything going despite having multiple good looks off the catch.

C C. Boucher 10 MIN, 5 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -9 +/- As usual, Boucher gave some high energy minutes and helped battle on the glass, a couple of trips to the free throw line were his largest contribution to this game.