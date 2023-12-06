Quick Reaction: Raptors 103, Heat 112

A- O. Anunoby 39 MIN, 23 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 8-13 FG, 5-10 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -9 +/- Slow start but after the 2nd timeout Anunoby gave the Raptors an 8-0 run on his own. Really good 2nd quarter too. Great playmaking and work on the glass tonight. He had some great drives tonight which you don’t see too often from O.G. A very lackluster fourth quarter for O.G. outside of a nice block and a very late three-point shot but he was Toronto’s second-best player tonight.

A P. Siakam 36 MIN, 30 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 9-13 FG, 1-1 3FG, 11-11 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -9 +/- 0-2 start from the field. Just like Anunoby after the 2nd timeout, Siakam made his first basket and had a great block on defence. After the 2nd timeout, he was great in the first quarter as he ended the quarter with 10 points on 6/6 shooting from the free throw line. Just like the first quarter Siakam’s second quarter was quiet until the latter stages. The playmaking was great tonight. Broke the scoring drought in the 2nd half with an and-one finish and was easily the best player for the Raptors in this contest.

C+ J. Poeltl 28 MIN, 2 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-2 FT, 4 BLK, 0 TO, -12 +/- A lot of opportunities to make an impact early but some missed free throws and butter fingers didn’t allow him to get on the scoreboard at the start. Luckily for him, basketball isn’t all offence and he was good on the defensive end. The butter fingers are quite annoying but his rim protection was stellar.

B- S. Barnes 34 MIN, 12 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 5-17 FG, 2-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -25 +/- Solid start early in the quarter, as he got the Raptors first bucket and found Poeltl in dangerous possession but he wasn’t able to convert on any of the chances. After that, he was a ghost until the 4th quarter. He got replaced by Gary Trent Jr. before the 8-minute mark in the 3rd quarter, that’s how bad it was going for Scottie tonight. His second bucket of the game came with just over 9 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. He came alive late in the fourth quarter when the game was on the line but it was too little too late.

D D. Schroder 35 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 4-18 FG, 1-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -6 +/- The second Raptors member who scored early during the woeful 14-4 run. He was aggressive tonight as he put up 18 shots tonight but they just weren’t falling. A lot of missed bunnies at the rim and a terrible closeout on Robinson that led to an easy three late in the fourth which killed Toronto’s momentum. Unlike Scottie, he started great and didn’t finish on a high note.

B+ G. Trent Jr. 25 MIN, 15 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 5-11 FG, 3-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/- Made his first three moments after entering the game followed by a nice pull-up mid-range jumper. His shot selection is getting much better as he used to chuck shots no matter what but now he almost exclusively takes open shots. Huge scoring punch in the 3rd quarter when Toronto desperately needed it.

B+ P. Achiuwa 13 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- Started his first shift with a nice dish to Siakam. Just like Malachi, he was quiet in the first quarter but his first shift went until mid 2nd quarter and he was amazing right before subbing off. Brutal carry on a fast break that led to a Heat bucket, but outside of that not much to complain about.

C+ M. Flynn 06 MIN, 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Quiet first quarter but his first shift went into the 2nd quarter and he was able to get on the board with a 3 early in the frame. Beautiful assist to Achiuwa and that was it for Malachi tonight.

D O. Porter Jr. 14 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 14 +/- Quiet game for OPJ as he had the minutes to make an impact but failed to do so.

F C. Boucher 10 MIN, 0 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/- Short first shift which wasn’t great and not much better in the second half.