Nets take down the 905, despite Paige’s 36 points.

905 guard Jaysean Paige put up an impressive 36 points, but sadly couldn’t get the win as the Long Island Nets (6-4) defeated the Raptors 905 (1-10) 133-124
Paige was on fire this game, shooting an impressive 50 percent from the field on 13-26 shots. He also hit seven of his 13 three-pointers and picked up three assists and six rebounds in the process.
There were also four other 905 players in double digits. Guard Kevin Obanor dropped 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Guard Kobi Simmons was flowing as well with 22 points and seven assists.
The hero for the Nets tonight was Guard Keon Johnson, who scored 23 points on 7 of 15 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and secured three assists.
The Raptors 905 had a mountain to climb Thursday night as they only had 8 active players and 9 injured.
The 905 were rolling both offensively and defensive jumping out to an early double-digit lead against the Nets. They were firing on all cylinders as they were shooting an impressive 61 percent from the field and 42 percent from three. Both Obanor and Paige were red hot as well scoring 9 a piece going into the second.
905 also wasn’t slacking on the defensive end, playing passing lanes, contesting shots, and defending the paint. At the end of the first quarter, the Nets shot 45 percent from the field, 25 percent from three and had six total turnovers. The 905 led the Nets 33-22 to end the first quarter.
Injury Woes
The 905 had more players injured than active tonight. The list includes:
- Mouhamadou Gueye (Neck Sprain)
- Darryl Morsell (Left Ankle Sprain)
- Omari Moore (Right Hand Fracture)
- Ron Harper Jr. (Left Shoulder Strain)
- Makur Maker (Left Hand Dislocation)
- Jaylen Morris (Illness)
- Javon Freeman-Liberty (Left Ankle)
- Markquis Nowell (Rib Contusion)
- Justise Winslow (Left Ankle)
With these many players out, the team had only 8 available players to choose from, some of those players even seeing big minutes for the first time. It was a chess match from the very beginning, the 905 had to play more conservatively and try not to run themselves into the ground early on. But it just seemed like as the game progressed, it was like a boxer who just had gotten walked down for 10 rounds. They looked exhausted and just couldn’t keep up.
Next up for the 905
The 905 have two days off until they travel to the Portland Expo Building this Sunday to take on the Maine Celtics at 1:00 PM.
Hopefully, the 905 can get some of its players back from injury and get back into the win column sooner rather than later.