Quick Reaction: Hawks 125, Raptors 104

A S. Barnes 34 MIN, 23 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 9-15 FG, 1-5 3FG, 4-8 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -19 +/- Scottie was his usual aggressive self tonight, multiple times he was bullying Hawks defenders by backing them down, and he was relentless in transition as well and that in turn opened things up for his teammates whom he was layering passes to all night.

B P. Siakam 34 MIN, 15 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 5-11 FG, 2-3 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -9 +/- Pascal did not get to attack tonight the way he did last game although he did well when he did get the ball, and his three point shooting still seems to be trending upward, just wish he could’ve gotten to attack more.

B- J. Poeltl 25 MIN, 15 PTS, 8 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 7-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -12 +/- Jakob had a pretty great first half as he scored 12 of his 15 there on a lot of assisted layups and he showed some nice touch, but defensively he wasn’t great guarding the pick n roll and his drop coverage throughout the game didn’t offer a lot of resistance.

C- O. Anunoby 33 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 3-8 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -19 +/- Rare lackluster defensive performance from Anunoby tonight, felt like there could have been more effort on his end when defending the perimeter, and offensively did not add much.

D+ D. Schroder 31 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -20 +/- Rough performance from Dennis tonight as he once again didn’t have much for Trae Young defensively, he also could not get into a groove offensively and wasn’t really putting much pressure on the defense.

A M. Flynn 19 MIN, 11 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 2-2 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -3 +/- Pretty encouraging night from Malachi tonight, he was very confident shooting the three and he had some solid defensive moments against Trae early on, showed some aggression going to the rim as well.

C+ G. Trent Jr. 20 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -11 +/- Not a great night from Trent, missed a bunch of easy looks, made a couple of threes, but his defense wasn’t good.

A- P. Achiuwa 17 MIN, 9 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 4-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- Precious was pretty nice today on offense, had a great step through move, showed off some of the touch from mid range, and he moved the ball well.

B C. Boucher 15 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-5 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -7 +/- Boucher had some nice off ball movement tonight, along with his presence around the rim being effective at times.