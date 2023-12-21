Another slow start sparks starting lineup questions

It’s a reoccurring theme but the Raptors need to find a way to get off to better starts.

Toronto trailed by nine after the first quarter and 17 at halftime. The Raptors have not won a single first quarter the entire month, which is now an eight game sample size. The main sticking point with fans and even Jack Armstrong on the TSN broadcast is Dennis Schroder (tied with Pascal Siakam for a team worst minus-17) still being a starter, and not trying a new look such as Scottie Barnes running point. In this game, the starters actually won their minutes and rotations were sprinkled in around the midway point of the quarter. However with the Raptors now 2-6 in their last eight games, it may be time for a more drastic adjustment.

Raptors rotation notes vs Denver:

– Starters were +3 in 13 minutes

– 4-bench units (OG+4/SB+4) were +8 in 9 minutes

Darko Rajakovic answered a series of lineup related questions postgame, ranging from Jakob Poeltl’s play of late to his thought process of a potential change.

Scottie Barnes

For much of this game, Scottie was the one guy keeping the Raptors afloat. He looked poised to break his career-high of 32 points, putting in 26 before the midway point of the third quarter. He threw a spectacular left handed pass beyond halfcourt to Siakam while being guarded. Barnes finished with his third 30 point game of the season (30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists).

Jokic/Murray in clutch minutes

The Raptors cut a 21 point deficit to as low as six in the fourth quarter with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on the bench. The O.G. Anunoby plus reserves lineup hasn’t been used much this season, but good scoring nights from both Gary Trent Jr. and Precious Achiuwa helped have Toronto a chance to steal this one late.

However Denver won a championship in June because their two star combo of Jokic and Murray is unguardable at times. The Raptors threw different defenders at Jokic, who sometimes took advantage of switches for mismatches. The Nuggets scored on five straight possessions with either Jokic or Murray controlling the possession to go back up 12. That run started with Chris Boucher trying to help strong side off Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who Jokic found wide open for a back breaking three. Even when Jokic and Aaron Gordon didn’t hook up for an alley-oop, it still turned into a three for Michael Porter Jr.

Jokic finished with 31 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Murray chipped in with 20 points and six assists.

Sidenotes

Murray received an ovation when the starting lineups were announced and also was recognized in the first half. Murray said afterwards that if he is healthy, he plans to play for Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

An incredible ovation for Kitchener's own Jamal Murray in his return to Toronto as an NBA champion 👏



The Nuggets were comfortable going with an all-bench lineup. All 10 guys who played saw double digit minutes. Peyton Watson specifically took advantage of a series of sloppy plays from the Raptors in the second quarter.

Up Next: Another tough game on Friday with the 76ers rolling in. Joel Embiid is just dropped 51 points on the West leading Timberwolves and is the leading candidate for a second straight MVP.