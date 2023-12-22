, ,

Ja Morant’s return, Donovan Mitchell, Raptors woes, and more

Cathryn Naiker is joined by Vivek Jacob to discuss Ja Morant's return and more

by

Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Raptors journalist Vivek Jacob to break down Ja Morant’s return to the Grizzlies.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Another slow start sparks starting lineup questions