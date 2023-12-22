Ja Morant’s return, Donovan Mitchell, Raptors woes, and more

Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Raptors journalist Vivek Jacob to break down Ja Morant’s return to the Grizzlies.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.
Cathryn Naiker is joined by Vivek Jacob to discuss Ja Morant's return and more
Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Raptors journalist Vivek Jacob to break down Ja Morant’s return to the Grizzlies.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.