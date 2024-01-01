Gameday: Cavs vs Raptors, January 1

New team, who dis?

2024 begins with plenty of excitement, as Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett are expected to be made available to the media today. Obviously it’s a special homecoming for Barrett. It also didn’t take long for Quickley to be welcomed. Peep the Coffee Crisp.

they did that… quickley pic.twitter.com/7kk46MNuAr — Katie Heindl (@wtevs) December 31, 2023

This is the last Raptor home game until January 15 so one would assume the new guys will be ready to go (if the physicals check out) before going on the road for two weeks.

Cavs scope: 18-14, 6th in East | Offensive Rating: 20th (113.1) | Defensive Rating: 9th (112.9)

Cleveland when whole is a better team than its record. Donovan Mitchell has already missed nine games. Evan Mobley (11) and Darius Garland (12) are in double digits. Neither will play tonight. Yet the Cavs have still managed to win five of their last seven games. The most impressive victory was a 20 point comeback in Dallas last Wednesday.

Players to watch: The Spida assignment was usually handled by O.G. Anunoby in the past. There has been defensive slippage for well over a month now and Mitchell ranks seventh in scoring, averaging 28 points per game. Who takes on the challenge?

Caris LeVert’s last four games have been a roller coaster. 6 points (3-14 FG), followed by 29 (9-19), 9 (3-9) and 23 (6-15). LeVert is being relied on more with key guys out in a sixth man role.

Cleveland won the first matchup in November 105-102 when both teams were healthy.

Raptors scope: 12-20, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 17th (114.0) | Defensive Rating: 15th (115.2)

Darko Rajakovic has some options regarding how he wants to utilize his rotations going forward. The plan before the trade was to feature Scottie Barnes at point guard, something Quickley aspires to be. Louis put together a breakdown of how well Quickley fits in immediately after Saturday’s deal.

Say Quickley eventually starts. Does Gary Trent Jr. go back to being a reserve despite finding a rhythm recently? He shot 41 percent from three in December. It’s hard to envision Barrett coming off the bench so that answer seems to be a yes, giving Dennis Schroder a shooter to work with for the second unit. With Precious Achiuwa gone, a lane opens up for Chris Boucher to have a more consistent role. Jalen McDaniels has played double digit minutes the last three games. Does that continue? What about Otto Porter Jr, is he healthy enough to provide the spacing that the Raptors hoped for when signing him? Of course, more trades can still happen.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: Sportsnet (all channels except 360) | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Cavs Lineup

Darius Garland (fractured jaw), Evan Mobley (knee) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are out. Cleveland and Ricky Rubio (personal) are reportedly discussing parting ways. Emoni Bates and Isaiah Mobley are in the G-League

PG: Donovan Mitchell, Craig Porter

SG: Max Strus, Sam Merrill

SF: Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert

PF: Dean Wade, Georges Niang

C: Jarrett Allen, Tristan Thompson, Damian Jones

Raptors Lineup

The Raptors are hopeful that Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett will play, pending physicals. Garrett Temple (ankle) is doubtful. Christian Koloko (respiratory) remains out. 2-ways are with the Raptors. Not too sure what Darko will do with the starters, assuming he goes back to prioritizing Scottie Barnes at point to get Quickley and Barrett acclimated. After a game or two, who knows? Or I can be completely wrong. Guesses are fun!

PG: Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder, Markquis Nowell, Javon Freeman-Liberty

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett, Jalen McDaniels, Otto Porter Jr, Garrett Temple

PF: Pascal Siakam, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Chris Boucher, Jontay Porter

The Line

Lines are from Fanduel from 12:30am ET. Raptors are favoured due to the Cavs being banged up.