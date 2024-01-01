Run it back – Raptors weekly recap show w/Kyle and Zulfi

We are back from the holiday break!

Over the last two weeks, the Raptors had a record of 2-5, with an overall record of 12-20, landing them right at 12th in the east! To add the cherry on top of all this, O.G. Anunoby was traded to the Knicks! Join Kyle Ramnarine and Zulfi Sheikh as they recap all the action!

Kyle’s Same Game Parlay for Today! (Raptors Vs. Cavs)

Power Rankings will also return next week!

Sound off in the comments! Let us know what you loved, what you hated, and any suggestions you have. We’ll return next week to run it back on another slate of Raptors basketball!