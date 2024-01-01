Quick Reaction: Cavaliers 121, Raptors 124

B+ R. Barrett 30 MIN, 19 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 6-12 FG, 1-2 3FG, 6-8 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -7 +/- RJ’s offence was slow to start in the first half, but he was doing everything needed for the team to succeed. Cutting when needed, filling gaps, and playing a consistent level of defence. It also didn’t feel like RJ was forcing anything on offence, being able to get his buckets in transition. His ability to read what the defence gives him in transition is elite and can be a definite game-changer for the Raptors. There were some moments where he was dealing with some tunnel vision in the second half leading to some costly turnovers, this has to be worked on. However, he did make two clutch free throws for the team so it is nice to be able to have someone to rely on in these moments.

A+ P. Siakam 40 MIN, 36 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 13-20 FG, 5-8 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- Pascal got right to it in the first, playing aggressively and taking it to the rim, kicking it out or knocking down three first-quarter threes! What impressed me was Pascal’s ability to get a grip on the tempo and slow it down when running with the bench unit. He didn’t let it speed up and kept it right where the raptors wanted. Siakam did not take his foot off the gas in the second and kept up the high level of scoring, not being afraid to pull up for the three or finishing a strong take. If Pascal can keep up this level of success from the three, we might see a very new Raptors team this year. Something else that could be easily missed, late in the fourth, instead of settling for a three he took it straight to the paint for the and-one. Siakam did make me eat my words tonight, he performed incredibly in the clutch. He showed that he can help Scottie close games.

A- J. Poeltl 37 MIN, 14 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 5-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 4-7 FT, 3 BLK, 4 TO, 3 +/- Poeltl had an incredible first quarter, two blocks, offensive rebounds and playing in that PnR with Quickley, which should be a go-to going forward. His high energy kept up into the second half and it was incredible, hustling for the boards, getting the inside position, finding the open man and switching effectively leading to big-time defensive plays. Fantastic game overall!

A S. Barnes 36 MIN, 20 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 7-17 FG, 1-5 3FG, 5-7 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Despite struggling from beyond the arc in the first half, Scottie was still doing his thing out there. I don’t mind him pulling it from three this much regardless, the shots weren’t too crazy, just couldn’t get them to drop. Aside from that, I was curious to see how he would mesh with IQ and RJ and it’s safe to say that he did, very well. Either running the pick and roll with RJ or being able to take that step back and let IQ do his thing. It was very leader-like from Scottie, knowing when to cook and when to let others take the frying pan. Scottie took on the challenge of guarding Mitchell in the clutch and was coming through big time. Scottie made HUGE plays in the clutch, an acrobatic layup and sored in for the offensive rebound, it’s plays like this that make the difference!

B+ I. Quickley 28 MIN, 14 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 5-13 FG, 2-5 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/- Loved IQ’s game early on, using his speed right off the bat to get into the paint, and hitting two threes in the first quarter! IQ’s speed and three-point shooting is going to be a huge difference-maker going forward. His defence was also very impressive tonight immediately getting back on defence after a missed shot and being able to rotate leading to an easy steal. It did hurt with him being in foul trouble in the first half, but this shouldn’t be too much of a problem in the future.

C- G. Trent Jr. 26 MIN, 9 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-10 FG, 1-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Gary had a decent game and played a nice level of both on-ball and off-ball defence. My only gripes with his game tonight is his shot selection and converting on his offence. Have to make that extra pass instead of pulling up from beyond the arc.

B D. Schroder 30 MIN, 12 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 1-5 3FG, 5-7 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 12 +/- Dennis has the opportunity to excel in his new role leading the bench unit. It takes the pressure off him to perform with the starters and he can help lead this second unit. He kept the ball moving, harassing his man and just let his game come to him, which is when he truly shines.

Inc T. Young 02 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Interesting substitution, can’t say much to grade.

F C. Boucher 11 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Boucher has to be better, I don’t know if it was the shot to the jaw that had him disoriented but he has to be more present in these games. Either spacing the floor, hustling for the boards, or closing out faster. Zero points and one rebound are not acceptable.