Gameday: Raptors @ Kings, January 5

You have to go back to March 28 to find the last time the Toronto Raptors won three consecutive games.

Now winners of two straight for the first time since late November, the Raptors look to reach uncharted territory for the first time this season. The jokes/memes/slight embarrassment of a promised team dinner paid by Darko Rajakovic once three W’s were racked up have been in play for an entire month now. Is this the night it comes to fruition?

Raptors scope: 14-20, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 17th (114.3) | Defensive Rating: 15th (115.0)

Toronto will try to stay undefeated with Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. Quickley had a team best 26 points in Memphis but the defensive contributions from both new Raptors shouldn’t be overlooked. Part of the reason the team defence (especially Jakob Poeltl) has been improved post trade is because IQ and RJ have been upgrades on the perimeter over Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent Jr. They are not leaving Poeltl (11 blocks in the last three games) out to dry.

After dealing with Ja Morant, De’Aaron Fox provides another test. Keeping league leading rebounder Domantas Sabonis off the glass (while also limiting the playmaking he provides) will be another task.

Kings scope: 20-13, 5th in West | Offensive Rating: 13th (115.9) | Defensive Rating: 17th (115.2)

Sacramento is more balanced this season. Last year, the Kings were the league’s top offence, but a bottom five defence. Fox is averaging a career best 29.4 points per game. It’s not the Scottie Barnes leap from three, but Fox’s percentage has jumped from 32.4 to 39 percent and his attempts have spiked from 5 to 8.7. Defences were always comfortable playing him for the three, but that is not longer a weakness.

The Kings are coming off a thrilling double overtime win against Orlando on Wednesday. Sabonis racked up his seventh triple-double this season, only trailing Nikola Jokic league wide. Malik Monk had 37 points in the bench and is a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Keegan Murray added 28 points and 12 boards. Murray put up a 47 point/12 three game last month against Utah. Sacramento is proving that 2023 wasn’t a one year wonder, once again navigating a Western Conference gauntlet while remaining a top six seed.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 10pm EST | TV: Sportsnet (all channels except 360/World) | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Raptors Lineup

Otto Porter Jr. (knee) is doubtful. Gradey Dick, Markquis Nowell and Javon Freeman-Liberty are with the 905. No update on Christian Koloko (respiratory)

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Dennis Schroder

SG: RJ Barrett, Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Scottie Barnes, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple

PF: Pascal Siakam, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Chris Boucher, Jontay Porter

Kings Lineup

Clean report for Sacramento.

PG: De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Keon Ellis

SG: Chris Duarte, Malik Monk

SF: Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kessler Edwards

PF: Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles, Sasha Vezenkov

C: Domantas Sabonis, JaVale McGee, Alex Len

The Line

Lines are from Fanduel from 5am ET.

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Raptors +5 (-108) +172 O 238.5 (-110) Kings -5 (-112) -205 U 238.5 (-110)

The Raps are obviously hot, so them getting five points seems generous. But remember than in past games, OG Anunoby was huge in blowing up elbow actions by tipping away entry passes and forcing actions elsewhere, later into the clock. Sacramento could score a lot with Anunoby not propping up the defense.