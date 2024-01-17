Run it Back -Raptors weekly recap show w/Kyle and Zulfi

The new-look Raptors are finally back in town! Is the honeymoon phase officially over though?

The Raptors had a lot to deal with this week. Amid four games that were played, Toronto dealt with injuries, offensive AND defensive woes, and that doesn’t even get into the Ben Taylor experience.

Join Kyle Ramnarine and Zulfi Sheikh to recap all the action and give your thoughts on how you felt the week went!

Kyles Power Rankings (Jan. 8 – 15)

1. Pascal Siakam

2. Scottie Barnes

3. Immanuel Quickley

4. RJ Barrett

5. Dennis Schroder

6. Gary Trent Jr (up from 9)

7. Thad Young (up from 14)

8. Jontay Porter

9. Chris Boucher (down from 7)

10. Jalen McDaniels (up from 12)

11. Jakob Poeltl (down from 5)

12. Gradey Dick (down from 11)

13. Otto Porter Jr (down from 10)

14. Garrett Temple (down from 13)

15. Christian Koloko

Sound off in the comments!

Let us know what you loved, what you hated, and any suggestions you have. We’ll return next week to run it back on another slate of Raptors basketball!

