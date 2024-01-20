Gameday: Raptors @ Knicks, January 20

O.G. Anunoby faces his old team three weeks after the Toronto-NY trade

Raptors alumni week continues tonight.

After already welcoming Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and even Vince Carter via the TNT broadcast back to Toronto, O.G. Anunoby will face the Raptors for the first time. It’s not Norman Powell quick (playing the Raptors three days later), but Anunoby was traded 21 days ago. Since the trade, the Knicks are 8-2 while the Raptors are 4-6. New York won the previous two matchups this season in December pre-trade.

Anunoby will be back in Toronto on March 27th.

Raptors scope: 16-26, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 15th (115.3) | Defensive Rating: 19th (116.4)

On the flip side, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley make their Madison Square Garden returns. Barrett was reportedly unsure of the reception he’ll receive after being drafted third overall and spending his first four and a half seasons in New York. RJ is averaging 20.2 points over his first 10 games as a Raptor.

Scottie Barnes declined to speak to media following the Anunoby trade (and ensuing Pistons loss). However when asked about O.G on Thursday, Scottie couldn’t help but break out a huge smile.

Q to Scottie Barnes:



Is it gonna be weird playing against OG Anunoby?



“Yeah it is… of course I miss my boy… it’s going to be different.”



What’s it gonna be like going against a strong defender like him?



“I’m not worried about that, man. It’s gonna be fun.” — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) January 19, 2024

Knicks scope: 25-17, 5th in East | Offensive Rating: T-11th (117.1) | Defensive Rating: 9th (112.8)

Anunoby has been exactly as advertised in New York. He’s averaging 15 points on 52/44/91 shooting splits while getting back to his trademark All-Defence caliber on the other end (this had fallen off during the final month as a Raptor). The Knicks own the second best defensive rating in January, and second best net rating.

O.G has logged 130 minutes over his last three games (43.3 average) while the Knicks deal with a very shaky bench situation. This is elevated from even what Nick Nurse would routinely do the last couple of seasons. That’s what happens when you play for Tom Thibodeau.

“In Toronto I played like 58 minutes one game… I’ve played a lot of minutes before… I’m used to this.”



OG Anunoby said he felt fine after logging 43 min on Wednesday and 43 min on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/txYvDSK1KV — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 19, 2024

Tom Thibodeau was asked how he knew OG Anunoby can handle 40+ minutes on each game of a back-t0-back:



"He played in Toronto" pic.twitter.com/iGqQQqJDZS — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 19, 2024

Sidenote: Anunoby never played 40+ minutes in a back to back scenario in Toronto.

Precious Achiuwa has also played in all 10 games for New York post trade but is only averaging 2.8 points and 3.5 boards per game. Malachi Flynn has only played in six of the 10 games but put together a nice stretch in Memphis a week ago.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: TSN 4 | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Raptors Lineup

Jakob Poeltl (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (knee) remain out. Kira Lewis joins Javon Freeman-Liberty and Markquis Nowell in the 905.

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Dennis Schroder

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown, Jalen McDaniels, Jordan Nwora, Garrett Temple

PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher

C: Jontay Porter, Thaddeus Young

Knicks Lineup

Josh Hart (knee) is questionable and missed Friday’s game. Mitchell Robinson (knee) is out for the forseeable future.

PG: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono

SG: Donte DiVincenzo, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Josh Hart, Daquan Jeffries

PF: Julius Randle, Precious Achiuwa

C: Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims, Dmytro Skapintsev

The Line

Lines are from Fanduel at 8:15am ET.

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Raptors +7 (-106) +235 O 228 (-110) Knicks -7 (-114) -290 U 228 (-110)

The over/under seems too high. New York’s defence has allowed less than 100 points in five of its last seven games.