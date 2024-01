The Raptors are bad, but how much worse will they get?

This week we’re joined by our guys Curly from the Live By the Three podcast. We talk about what’s next for the Raps and remember the best Pascal moments. We also look around the league and figure out if anyone would be good in a reality show?

