Quick Reaction: Clippers 127, Raptors 107

|Clippers
|127
|Final
Box Score
|107
|Raptors
A
|R. Barrett36 MIN, 22 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 9-19 FG, 0-2 3FG, 4-8 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -27 +/-
RJ was a force going to the rim tonight and once again found his way to consistent makes without making a three. His passing was also really nice tonight as well, a lot of great reads were ruined by his teammates missing though.
B
|B. Brown32 MIN, 9 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -9 +/-
Bruce ate on the glass today and it was the best thing about his game as well, he had some nice finishes in semi-transition as well.
A-
|T. Young24 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 6-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -15 +/-
Some more great minutes from Thad as the front court is still depleted, he was 100 percent from the field and he did it with an array of hook shots and layups both assisted and unassisted, he even busted out a nice euro step for one of his buckets.
B-
|G. Trent Jr.29 MIN, 13 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 5-13 FG, 3-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -12 +/-
Run of the mill game for Gary today, had some nice plays in between, and hit a couple of threes, his defense was largely bad tonight though.
B-
|S. Barnes35 MIN, 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 9-21 FG, 1-5 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/-
Scottie was settling a lot in the first half, he wasn’t trying to get to the rim and was taking and missing a bunch of jumpers, his pick-n-roll defense was also pretty bad as well. Later in the game when he started to get to his spots closer to the rim he was able to score more and easier, just did it a bit late.
B
|D. Schroder28 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-5 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/-
Solid game from Dennis, he applied some pressure to the rim and had some nice layups. Had a couple of steals tat sparked offense for Toronto as well.
Inc
|J. Porter04 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/-
Eye injury sent him to the locker room again.
A
|G. Dick21 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/-
Although Gradey didn’t make any threes he gave Toronto a lot of good minutes tonight. He was battling on defense, not shying away from contact, he had a couple of lob passes that were perfect, he filled the lane in transition well, and he just did so much stuff good.
B
|C. Boucher17 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/-
Nice night from Boucher around the rim, he also was a force on the offensive glass. Good vertical spacing as well tonight as he caught a couple of lobs.
C-
|J. Nwora08 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -2 +/-
Nwora had a nice pass in transition for a Gradey layup, but he didn’t take advantage of his opportunities from beyond the arc tonight.
A-
|Darko Rajakovic
Glad to see Gradey get some nice run today.
Things We Saw
- This game was never really close throughput the night but towards the end, Toronto put up a fight and showed some signs of life when it was seemingly over.
- Gradey Dick has no fear on the defensive end and although he gets knocked around a lot he was never wary about putting his body on the line again.