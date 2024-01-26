Quick Reaction: Clippers 127, Raptors 107

A R. Barrett 36 MIN, 22 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 9-19 FG, 0-2 3FG, 4-8 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -27 +/- RJ was a force going to the rim tonight and once again found his way to consistent makes without making a three. His passing was also really nice tonight as well, a lot of great reads were ruined by his teammates missing though.

B B. Brown 32 MIN, 9 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -9 +/- Bruce ate on the glass today and it was the best thing about his game as well, he had some nice finishes in semi-transition as well.

A- T. Young 24 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 6-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -15 +/- Some more great minutes from Thad as the front court is still depleted, he was 100 percent from the field and he did it with an array of hook shots and layups both assisted and unassisted, he even busted out a nice euro step for one of his buckets.

B- G. Trent Jr. 29 MIN, 13 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 5-13 FG, 3-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -12 +/- Run of the mill game for Gary today, had some nice plays in between, and hit a couple of threes, his defense was largely bad tonight though.

B- S. Barnes 35 MIN, 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 9-21 FG, 1-5 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- Scottie was settling a lot in the first half, he wasn’t trying to get to the rim and was taking and missing a bunch of jumpers, his pick-n-roll defense was also pretty bad as well. Later in the game when he started to get to his spots closer to the rim he was able to score more and easier, just did it a bit late.

B D. Schroder 28 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-5 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- Solid game from Dennis, he applied some pressure to the rim and had some nice layups. Had a couple of steals tat sparked offense for Toronto as well.

Inc J. Porter 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Eye injury sent him to the locker room again.

A G. Dick 21 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Although Gradey didn’t make any threes he gave Toronto a lot of good minutes tonight. He was battling on defense, not shying away from contact, he had a couple of lob passes that were perfect, he filled the lane in transition well, and he just did so much stuff good.

B C. Boucher 17 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Nice night from Boucher around the rim, he also was a force on the offensive glass. Good vertical spacing as well tonight as he caught a couple of lobs.

C- J. Nwora 08 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -2 +/- Nwora had a nice pass in transition for a Gradey layup, but he didn’t take advantage of his opportunities from beyond the arc tonight.