Run it Back -Raptors weekly recap show w/Kyle and Zulfi

New faces after the trade deadline! And a whole new week of Raptors basketball action!

New faces after the trade deadline! And a whole new week of Raptors basketball action!

Join Kyle Ramnarine and Zulfi Sheikh as they recap it all with a guest appearance from Coty Wiles!

Kyle’s Power Rankings! (Feb 5th. – 11th)

1. Scottie Barnes

2. RJ Barrett

3. Immanuel Quickley

4. Jakob Poeltl (Up from 8)

5. Gary Trent Jr (Down from 4)

6. Gradey Dick (Up from 10)

7. Bruce Brown

8. Jordan Nwora (Down from 5)

9. Jontay Porter (Up from 12)

10. Chris Boucher (Up from 11)

11. Kelly Olynyk

12. Ochai Agbaji

13. Jalen McDaniel

14. Mouhamadou Gueye

15. Justise Winslow

16. Garrett Temple

Sound off in the comments! Let us know what you loved, what you hated, and any suggestions you have. We’ll return next week to run it back on another slate of Raptors basketball!