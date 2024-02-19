The best of Scottie Barnes’ first All-Star Experience

Like last year for Pascal Siakam, this is just a collage of all fun moments during Scottie’s first trip to the All-Star Game with the Canadians mixed in. Morning coffee style.
Friday
The first day of festivities was all about Mathurin. He was more fiery than anybody, walking away with the Rising Stars MVP.
What wasn’t shown in those clips above was this near 360 pass and a hilarious dunk attempt. Shades of Grant Williams at the line too. The Montreal native stole the show.
At the end of the night, the home Pacers fans got what they wanted.
Saturday
Daytime media. This is what you want to hear from the new face of the Raptors.
This isn’t news, but Shai is ready to rep Canada in Paris.
Should the All-Star trio of Scottie, Tyrese Maxey and Trae Young won the Skills Challenge? For Barnes and Maxey, this year was all about redemption from their blooper-esque first try as rookies.
Yes, Scottie lost his handle trying to go between the legs and Maxey went the wrong way on the obstacle course, but they bounced back nicely afterwards. Barnes led the way in the shooting challenge.
The Skills Challenge went to a tiebreak round but it probably shouldn’t have.
In the tiebreaker between team Pacers (Mathurin, Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner) and team All-Stars, Scottie’s squad took a painfully long time to knock down a half court shot. So Barnes tried something different.
Hey, it got the attention of the reigning 2-time WNBA champ!
Unfortunately, Hailburton was able to hit a half court shot 20 seconds quicker than anybody on Barnes team.
Scottie didn’t seem open to doing another Skills Challenge. He noticed right away that the Pacers team won the passing drill controversially. He basically felt his team got screwed.
On the flip side, Mathurin took home a second trophy…..maybe.
Sunday
Onto the main event, where Barnes was involved for the first time. Can’t blame him for being a little nervous.
All smiles from #4 when being introduced.
Scottie got a dunk in the second quarter, but really went on a tear in the third. He already slows down for dunks in games that count. So why not do it as an All-Star too?
He’s already raised his three point percentage by seven (28 to 35) from last season. Future three point shootout contestant?
Barnes also put down a couple of dunks in the 4th. He finished with 16 points (7-10 FG), eight boards, three assists and a steal in his first All-Star Game. Solid performance!
(Chris Bosh holds the Raptor All-Star Game record with 23 points)
Meanwhile Gilgeous-Alexander started for the first time in his career, taking a spot that Steph Curry held for nearly a decade. He had 31 points, setting a new Canadian record in an All-Star Game.
Damian Lillard won MVP for the East. He also got faked out by Scottie.
Another funny moment. Barnes is officially 1-0 in All-Star Games!
More from Scottie and Shai postgame.
The All-Star Game is already becoming a perennial event for Shai. Scottie could be one of those frequent visitors too. Ending this with a very cool stat.
The Raptors don’t play until Thursday vs Brooklyn.