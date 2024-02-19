The best of Scottie Barnes’ first All-Star Experience

Like last year for Pascal Siakam, this is just a collage of all fun moments during Scottie’s first trip to the All-Star Game with the Canadians mixed in. Morning coffee style.

Friday

The first day of festivities was all about Mathurin. He was more fiery than anybody, walking away with the Rising Stars MVP.

Benn Mathurin to Jaden Ivey: "Even in the Rising Stars game, you can't guard me." 👀pic.twitter.com/rPXzJRa6jg — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 17, 2024

What wasn’t shown in those clips above was this near 360 pass and a hilarious dunk attempt. Shades of Grant Williams at the line too. The Montreal native stole the show.

THIS MATHURIN DIME 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/NlQplesSyY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2024

Mathurin airballed a dunk 😭 pic.twitter.com/kNeiDwdv02 — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) February 17, 2024

Bennedict Mathurin bet Paolo Banchero $25K that he’d ice the game with two free-throws…



He missed both 😭 pic.twitter.com/knZmIZ8xCC — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 17, 2024

At the end of the night, the home Pacers fans got what they wanted.

INDY'S OWN.



Bennedict Mathurin takes home the #PaniniRisingStars MVP in his home arena 🙌🏆 pic.twitter.com/u11FZX4WlL — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

Saturday

Daytime media. This is what you want to hear from the new face of the Raptors.

Scottie Barnes’ reaction to playing in his first All-Star Game:



“I think my path is more than that … my ultimate goal at the end of the day is trying to win a championship with the Raptors.” pic.twitter.com/cedPZ0ymsN — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) February 17, 2024

This isn’t news, but Shai is ready to rep Canada in Paris.

Should the All-Star trio of Scottie, Tyrese Maxey and Trae Young won the Skills Challenge? For Barnes and Maxey, this year was all about redemption from their blooper-esque first try as rookies.

this trio is fun, i hope they have a good time pic.twitter.com/7HzZ7u6UPr — maddie (@maddiecholette) February 18, 2024

Scottie Barnes is the first player on the court, 90 minutes before All-Star Saturday Night starts. This is a guy who was always the last to leave the gym in high school, and supported his college teammates cheering from the sidelines in the draft combine. Dude loves basketball. pic.twitter.com/m6QfI52yRv — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) February 17, 2024

Yes, Scottie lost his handle trying to go between the legs and Maxey went the wrong way on the obstacle course, but they bounced back nicely afterwards. Barnes led the way in the shooting challenge.

Scottie Barnes leads his team in the Skills Challenge' shooting round! 👀 pic.twitter.com/0KiTLK0YWb — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) February 18, 2024

Looks like Scottie was the top shooter tonight. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Ok1eHMPtuY — Doc Naismith ℠ (@DocNaismith) February 18, 2024

The Skills Challenge went to a tiebreak round but it probably shouldn’t have.

All-Stars have been cheated!

Pacers last pass shouldn’t have counted in the tiebreaker. They didn’t bounce it in the bouncing lane and were given the win because of it.

All-Stars win. — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) February 18, 2024

In the tiebreaker between team Pacers (Mathurin, Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner) and team All-Stars, Scottie’s squad took a painfully long time to knock down a half court shot. So Barnes tried something different.

Hey, it got the attention of the reigning 2-time WNBA champ!

Unfortunately, Hailburton was able to hit a half court shot 20 seconds quicker than anybody on Barnes team.

Of course we had to ask Scottie Barnes about his ball-handling blooper and the over-the-head heave in the Skills Challenge 😅@Kayla_Grey pic.twitter.com/qOdcDaRWxj — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) February 18, 2024

Scottie didn’t seem open to doing another Skills Challenge. He noticed right away that the Pacers team won the passing drill controversially. He basically felt his team got screwed.

On the flip side, Mathurin took home a second trophy…..maybe.

Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner sound off after winning #KiaSkills in Indy 🗣️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Hks2Y5r68N — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Sunday

Onto the main event, where Barnes was involved for the first time. Can’t blame him for being a little nervous.

Scottie is feeling a little nervous ahead of his #NBAAllStar debut! #NBAAllStar 2024 is presented by DoorDash. pic.twitter.com/amXDU44Bs2 — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 19, 2024

I know this is interesting to people so I’ll say…



The guys Scottie has interacted with the most is Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, Paolo Banchero and Giannis.



Haliburton and Scottie have been discussing alley-oop options in warm ups right now. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) February 19, 2024

Scottie Barnes singing along to O’Canada during the anthems — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) February 19, 2024

All smiles from #4 when being introduced.

Soak it in, Scottie. Soak it in. pic.twitter.com/nBy2Ks53rm — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) February 19, 2024

Scottie got a dunk in the second quarter, but really went on a tear in the third. He already slows down for dunks in games that count. So why not do it as an All-Star too?

scottie barnes signature look back dunk 😻 pic.twitter.com/rZWtP1Om4j — ✨just vibes✨ (@MaFuzzyRaps) February 19, 2024

He’s already raised his three point percentage by seven (28 to 35) from last season. Future three point shootout contestant?

Barnes also put down a couple of dunks in the 4th. He finished with 16 points (7-10 FG), eight boards, three assists and a steal in his first All-Star Game. Solid performance!

(Chris Bosh holds the Raptor All-Star Game record with 23 points)

Meanwhile Gilgeous-Alexander started for the first time in his career, taking a spot that Steph Curry held for nearly a decade. He had 31 points, setting a new Canadian record in an All-Star Game.

Damian Lillard won MVP for the East. He also got faked out by Scottie.

Another funny moment. Barnes is officially 1-0 in All-Star Games!

first of many trophies he’ll be lifting pic.twitter.com/wwSRbeQ2XI — ✨just vibes✨ (@MaFuzzyRaps) February 19, 2024

More from Scottie and Shai postgame.

“I’m just gonna always smile”. Scottie Barnes speaks about enjoying his first NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/PKoIU54Zp5 — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) February 19, 2024

I asked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander if it means more to be able to represent Canada 🇨🇦on a stage like NBA All Star pic.twitter.com/BiuFpnOJy3 — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) February 19, 2024

The All-Star Game is already becoming a perennial event for Shai. Scottie could be one of those frequent visitors too. Ending this with a very cool stat.

The Raptors don’t play until Thursday vs Brooklyn.