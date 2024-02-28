Quick Reaction: Mavericks 136, Raptors 125

A+ R. Barrett 35 MIN, 26 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 9-16 FG, 4-6 3FG, 4-9 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- Barrett lived in the paint tonight, whether it was from him cutting off the ball or driving there himself, he was finishing a bunch, most of his threes were catch and shoot and he was knocking them down.

B- S. Barnes 39 MIN, 19 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 9-22 FG, 0-5 3FG, 1-3 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -3 +/- Rough game from outside for Scottie, he was using his size and strength on the inside and he was relentless on the glass, but his jumper was not working, his playmaking was good out of the post and in transition.

B J. Poeltl 29 MIN, 16 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL, 7-12 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-3 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Poetl was taken with a lot of responsibility in the pick and roll tonight, he played different coverages in an attempt to keep Mavericks ball handlers in check and he did a solid job at that, he was also a good release valve on offense with his push shots.

C+ G. Trent Jr. 33 MIN, 11 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 3-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/- Gary began the game with a semi hot start but he was not able to get into a rhythm down the stretch, he also had a tough time keeping Kyrie Irving in check.

A+ I. Quickley 38 MIN, 28 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 10-18 FG, 5-11 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- Quickley was very aggressive tonight and he turned a lot of his drives into playmaking opportunities, he also worked in the pick n roll well and hit Poetl many times on the roll. Scoring wise he was was lights out from three and he had a lot of great finishes and showed a lot of poise and patience.

C- B. Brown 21 MIN, 5 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -12 +/- Bruce Brown missed every shot he took, he did manage to get to the free throw line multiple times, but his efficiency was very rough tonight.

B- G. Dick 19 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -14 +/- Gradey had a solid game where he showed off more off ball utility, he was used as a screener in a bunch of actions and it led to good things.

B+ K. Olynyk 18 MIN, 13 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-10 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -10 +/- Kelly once again had some productive minutes off the bench, he was being utilized as a playmaker a bunch and he was productive on the inside as well.

C O. Agbaji 08 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -11 +/- Ochai didn’t get a lot of opportunity tonight but with the few minutes he had he didn’t get anything going really.