Gameday: Warriors vs Raptors, March 1

Steph Curry hasn't played in Toronto since the 2019 Finals??? Is that right?

As unbelievable as it sounds, the greatest shooter of all time hasn’t set foot in Scotiabank Arena since Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He broke his hand in 2020, the Raptors were in Tampa in 2021 and Steph didn’t make the trip the last couple of seasons.

Steph Curry indicated he plans to play tomorrow in Toronto (with a slight nod to the recent fatigue discussion): “I’m going to get a good night sleep, too. I don’t want to be tired.” pic.twitter.com/Mtgu0LKHsd — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 1, 2024

So much for that “rest.”



Not only are the Raptors catching the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back tonight, but due to mechanical issues with their plane, the Dubs didn’t arrive at their Toronto hotel until 715 am after their win over the Knicks at MSG last night. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) March 1, 2024

Golden State was thoroughly dominated by Toronto in January. Curry only had nine points on 2-14 shooting (0-9 from three) and the Raptors took a 27 point halftime lead and cruised from there in the Bay Area. The dark note from that game was Jakob Poeltl spraining his left ankle, resulting in an 11 game absence where Toronto struggled mightily without him (2-9).

Warriors scope: 31-27, 10th in West | Offensive Rating: 9th (117.4) | Defensive Rating: 18th (115.6)

The West has gotten real. Golden State and the Lakers continue to swap the 9-10 seeds nearly on a nightly basis. If the postseason began today, either LeBron James or Curry would be guaranteed to miss the playoffs. Possibly even both.

The Warriors are 10-2 in their last 12 games. Chris Paul has returned after missing 21 games with a fractured hand. Klay Thompson begrudgingly accepted a shift to the bench but has exploded in that role a couple of times. Jonathan Kuminga is averaging nearly 20 points per game over the last two months.

Steph broke out of his aforementioned slump last night against the Knicks with 31 points and 11 boards (10 in the first half). He also made eight threes after shooting under 40 percent from the field the previous three games. Golden State is only three games behind the sixth place Pelicans, so a Curry flurry could cause a dramatic shift in the standings.

Raptors scope: 22-37, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 19th (114.3) | Defensive Rating: 23rd (117.4)

Toronto had its season-best three game win streak snapped by Dallas on Wednesday. That didn’t ruin Immanuel Quickley’s mood, cashing in on Darko Rajakovic’s dinner promise (even though he wasn’t a Raptor when that was made). Matter fact, nine players have moved on since.

Darko delivered the pizza today 😂🍕 pic.twitter.com/qRe7hHRjK6 — 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@AaronBenRose) February 29, 2024

Now was this just one part of the plan? Darko wanted something more upscale. I guess we’ll find out soon enough.

Raptors starters combined for 100 points against the Mavs, but the bench was subpar outside of Kelly Olynyk and Gradey Dick. Bruce Brown went 0-5. He hasn’t been the same guy the Nuggets and Nets have seen the last couple of seasons, shooting under 40 percent from the field and under 20 from three. Even if Brucey B isn’t part of the future plans, how do the Raps get him going?

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: Sportsnet 1, 1 4K | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Warriors Lineup

Andrew Wiggins (personal) has taken a leave of absence. There is no clear return date, hopefully everything turns out okay.

PG: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul

SG: Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, Lester Quinones, Jerome Robinson

SF: Moses Moody, Klay Thompson

PF: Jonathan Kuminga, Dario Saric

C: Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kevon Looney

Raptors Lineup

Chris Boucher (illness) is questionable. Markquis Nowell (hamstring) is out indefinitely. DJ Carton has a day left on his 10-day contract.

PG: Immanuel Quickley, D.J. Carton

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, Jordan Nwora, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple

PF: Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, Chris Boucher

C: Jakob Poeltl, Kelly Olynyk

The Line

Golden State is favoured by three points. The Warriors are an older team on a back to back and flew in super late, but they are also in desperation mode. Only the Celtics have been hotter over the last 10 games.