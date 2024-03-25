Quick Reaction: Nets 96, Raptors 88

C G. Dick 33 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-11 FG, 0-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 6 +/- Gradey struggled to get his shot going from beyond the arc tonight. He did have some strong takes to the rim but other than that his shot being able to fall hurt the team tonight. It’s hard to come down on Gradey too hard, especially with him being a rookie and taking on a lot of offensive responsibility with the others being out. However, you have to try and get something going.

B- O. Agbaji 31 MIN, 11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-11 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/- Despite the times when Ochai has missed dunks, he’s been great for the team on both ends. Hustling back for the chase downs, and playing aggressively. He’s also shown he can be a great help defender, showing flashes of being a key piece on the Raptors going forward.

B- K. Olynyk 30 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -9 +/- Olynk struggled scoring-wise tonight, his shot wasn’t falling from the three. However, the times when he did decide to post up or put the ball on the floor, he managed to score. One big positive for Kelly this game was his ability to dish out the ball, throwing out 9 assists, and showing his playmaking ability on the court. My main nitpick with him tonight was since he’s one of the main big men on the team, the Nets getting 15+ offensive boards is unacceptable. He’s got to hustle more for the boards and put himself in a better position when the ball goes up in the air.

B G. Trent Jr. 30 MIN, 18 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 7-17 FG, 2-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- While the Raptors are dealing with Injury woes, they need GTJ to be one of the top scorers. If they want any chance of being competitive against other teams, he’s got to do what he was doing…in the first half. After the first half, Gary just slowed down entirely, he wasn’t hitting the same type of shots that we were seeing and just started to vanish. In this last stretch of games, the Raptors need him to be more consistent.

B J. Freeman-Liberty 29 MIN, 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 7-12 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- It looks like Freeman is starting to get more comfortable out there on the floor. Playing aggressively, driving to the rim, moving without the ball. JFL is doing everything that brought him success in the 905 and as long as he can continue to grow, he generally could be a great piece of the bench in the future. JFL also played great defence tonight, both on the ball and off, helping to slow down a guard like Dennis.

C+ B. Brown 22 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 1-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -5 +/- Brown started off the game slow, due to an injury scare. However, when he did return, he did start to pick up his level of play. However, there were times when Bruce just disappeared on offence. A very up-and-down game for him today.

C J. Nwora 20 MIN, 5 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Nwora also had a tough game tonight on the offensive end, just couldn’t seem to get it going. However, he did show off his size and what it can bring to the team. There were times when he was the biggest player on the court and snatching down boards.

B K. Simmons 17 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- Kobi finally gets to suit up for the Raptors and impresses. Just like JFL, he continued to do what made him special on the 905. Shooting great from beyond the arc, finishing at the rim and playing the passing lanes leading to easy steals for the team.

D+ M. Gueye 12 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Gueye looks like he’s still trying to find his place out there, there are times when he isn’t rotating, boxing out or just hustling for the boards. As the only other center, he’s got to play with more energy.

C G. Temple 16 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Temple had a decent game overall, wasn’t expecting too much from him but managed to throw out four dimes, along with grabbing three rebounds. I just wish he was a little more aggressive on the scoring end, the Raptors desperately needed it.