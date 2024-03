This week Freddie Rivas makes his incredible return to the Confederacy of Dunks podcast! Plus we are joined by interim host Brendan Halloran and longtime friend of the show Adam Christie. We talk about the Porter betting stuff as well as whether or not the Raptors will win another game for the rest of the season? STAY POSITIVE GUYS.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.