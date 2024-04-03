Quick Reaction: Wolves 133, Raptors 85

C- G. Temple 33 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-11 FG, 1-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -38 +/- A consummate pro. Played with great effort, played some great D on Edwards in the first quarter. He might not be good, but plays with consistent effort.

C J. McDaniels 37 MIN, 13 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 6-15 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -28 +/- McDaniels was pretty inconsistent tonight. He attacked well off the dribble in the first quarter, threw some good passes, and even blew by Naz Reid in the second quarter. He also had some sloppy turnovers, including turning the ball over mid-air at the start of Q3. But good to see him playing beyond his usual role.

D M. Williams 31 MIN, 0 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -24 +/- Big night for Williams. NBA starter after just signing a 10-day and tasked with going against Gobert. Jack Armstrong said he was a third-stringer while playing on Sioux Falls, and great to see a player rise from the trenches onto the big stage. Seemed pretty mobile after setting screens. He even attempted a three against Gobert after popping off a screen set for IQ. Missed by a mile, but hey, he tried.

C+ G. Dick 34 MIN, 16 PTS, 8 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 6-17 FG, 1-6 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -37 +/- Reps, reps, and more reps that pushed him beyond his role. He showed lots of fight and wasn’t afraid of contact. He got by Edwards and took it right at Gobert only to get blocked. But, then, he got the ball off a BLOB play and hit the jumper. In the third quarter, he had a backcourt turnover, but got the ball off Edwards, initiated the offence, kicked the ball out, relocated to the left corner, and attempted a three. He kept fighting even if his shots weren’t falling.

C+ I. Quickley 29 MIN, 16 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 7-17 FG, 2-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -24 +/- This was a how-well-do-you-finish-at-the-rim drill for IQ. Played off-ball at times with Dick and McDaniels initiating more off the dribble.

B J. Nwora 30 MIN, 14 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -29 +/- Continued to show what he’s capable of. Had a good one-handed pass to IQ in the corner (shot missed). Had a nice baseline drive and floater, and hit a triple in the second quarter to force a timeout. Nwora seemed frustrated at some of his poor decision-making, but played through it.

B- J. Freeman-Liberty 27 MIN, 16 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 6-10 FG, 2-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -36 +/- Solid game for JFL. Nice transition catch-and-shoot 3 to inch the Raps within five. Then followed up with a nice mid-range jumper. He played a big role when the Raps were still in close competition with the Wolves in the first half.

D+ M. Gueye 19 MIN, 3 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 3 BLK, 1 TO, -24 +/- Two things: 1. nice block and 2. had the balls to attempt a triple as Gobert played drop on him. Airballed it, but kudos for trying.