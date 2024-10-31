Gradey Dick Chasing Stardom, Scottie Barnes’ Injury, RJ’s Return, Mogbo & Ochai & Sag for Flagg?

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss Gradey Dick's swipes at stardom, Scottie Barnes' injury, and all the impressive performances the Raptors have been getting from their young players.

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss Gradey Dick’s swipes at stardom, Scottie Barnes’ injury, and all the impressive performances the Raptors have been getting from their young players. Also, Vince Carter’s jersey retirement, LeBron James in Toronto, and Sag for Flagg?

Tune in to one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts: Pull Up Tre. This week the fellas get to discuss a 1-4 record, but a well earned and fun version of it.

With Gradey Dick averaging nearly 20 points per game on good efficiency, is it time to start thinking about how high his ceiling goes? Trevon and Samson think so, citing the vast array of ways that Dick scores, and using quotes from Coach Darko to exhibit just how highly the Raptors organization views their young guard. With Dick establishing himself as a 3-level scorer, who knows how high he can fly?

Is Vince Carter a villain or a hero? Is he a mix of both? Samson and Trevon seem to think the latter, but lean toward the positive nostalgia of everything that Carter brought to the game of basketball in Canada and the NBA at large.

With LeBron James back in Toronto, can the Raptors muster the stuff to beat him and the newly-run Lakers? With JJ Redick captaining the ship from the coach’s spot, Anthony Davis looks as good as ever, and the Lakers as a whole look quite good.

With Sacramento in town, who comes out the victor of the RJ Barrett – DeMar DeRozan mirror match? Two great offensive guards/wings who are just as capable of giving it back on the other end.

Also, Samson & Trevon spend a great deal of time focusing in on how Jonathan Mogbo and Ochai Agbaji have found their footing with the Raptors in this young season. They’ve both been tremendous relative to expectations.

