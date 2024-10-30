NBA odds, betting preview (Oct. 30): Raptors vs. Hornets predictions

The Raptors have been great at covering the spread early this season, but how will they fare without Scottie Barnes against the Hornets?

The Toronto Raptors will head to Charlotte for a showdown with the Hornets on Wednesday at Spectrum Center.

Toronto put up a good fight against Denver on Monday night, pushing the Nuggets to overtime before suffering a two-point defeat. However, the Raptors have now covered the spread in three straight games despite being just 1-3 straight-up to begin the season.

Charlotte opened the season with an impressive road victory over the Houston Rockets but has since dropped two straight games to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Wednesday’s clash between the Raptors and Hornets:

SIGN UP FOR BET365 Sportsbook!

Raptors moneyline odds +210 Hornets moneyline odds -260 Spread odds Hornets -6.5 (-110), Raptors +6.5 (-110) Over/under odds Over 224 points (-110), under 224 (-110) Date/Time Oct. 30, 7:00 p.m. ET Odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Toronto Raptors (1-3 SU, 3-1 ATS, 3-1 o/u)

Maybe this Raptors team isn’t going to be so bad after all?

Toronto pushed Denver to the limit on Monday with a spirited effort that mirrored playoff intensity, but a veteran Nuggets squad was determined to not fall to 0-3 to start the season and made a late push to secure the victory. Toronto led by as many as 15 points at one point of the game, but couldn’t hang on.

The return of RJ Barrett, who dropped 20 points in nearly 29 minutes in his return from a shoulder injury, seemingly inspired the hobbled Raptors, who were missing four players due to injury, most notably Immanuel Quickley (pelvis).

Scottie Barnes finished just shy of a triple-double on Monday with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists before taking an elbow to the eye area that forced him to leave the game in the fourth quarter.

Their success together didn’t harm the development or opportunity of the promising youngsters, who remained excellent and exciting. With Barnes sidelined in this upcoming contest, expect a player like Jonathan Mogbo to play lots of minutes. He can put up defensive stats in a hurry.

Betting Charlotte Hornets (1-2 SU, 2-1 ATS, 1-2 o/u)

LaMelo Ball is finally healthy, and he’s producing like an All-Star three games into the season, averaging 31.7 points, 7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. And he’s averaging a whopping 12 three-point attempts per game, shooting 41.7 per cent from deep.

This will be the second contest of a four-game homestand for the Hornets, who have a tough back-to-back set against the Boston Celtics looming later this week after the Raptors leave town.

Like the Raptors, Charlotte has also been dealing with early injury woes, as starters Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and Josh Green have missed time to start the season.

Raptors vs. Hornets injuries

The Raptors will be shorthanded again on Wednesday, with F Scottie Barnes (eye), F Kelly Olynyk (back), and F Bruce Brown (knee) all out. G Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful, and G Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder) has been assigned to Raptors 905.

For the Hornets, G Brandon Miller (left glute) and C Mark Williams (foot) are out.

Raptors vs. Hornets betting trends

The Hornets are 4-1 ATS in the past five meetings.

Toronto is 7-3 SU in the past 10 meetings.

The over is 13-4 in Charlotte’s past 17 games dating back to last season.

Raptors vs. Hornets player prop trends

Hornets G LaMelo Ball has scored 27 points or more in all three games this season. He’s -115 at multiple online sportsbooks to score over 26.5 points.

Hornets C Nick Richards has recorded at least one assist in six straight games dating back to last season. You can find the best odds at Bet99 (-160) for him to record over 0.5 assists.

Hornets G Tre Mann has recorded two or more three-pointers in five straight games dating back to last season, averaging 2.7 per game on 6.7 attempts this season.

Raptors G Ochai Agbaji has been a great bet in the steals + blocks betting market, recording over 1.5 in six consecutive games dating back to last season. You can find the best odds on over 1.5 steals + blocks at Sports Interaction (-154).

Raptors vs. Hornets best bets