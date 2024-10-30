Gameday: Raptors @ Hornets, October 30th

The Toronto Raptors are headed into Charlotte tonight to take on LaMelo Ball and the Hornets, and yet again they will be undermanned. Scottie Barnes will not be active tonight after suffering an eye injury in Toronto’s last game. Not to mention the slew of rotation players such as Imannuel Quickley and Kelly Olynyk, and Bruce Brown who remain sidelined. RJ Barrett made his season debut in the previous game, and he will be active in this one as well and if Toronto wants to have a chance to win this game it will start with him.

The Hornets also find themselves fighting the injury bug which they have lost multiple starters like Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams to. Ball is the leader of the team and the engine that runs their offense and keeping him in check is no easy feat. Ball is a lethal three point shooter who is shooting 41 percent from that range, while attempting 12 per game this season. Ball is a heavy screen user which allows him to either get the room to fire off a three, or give him the avenue to turn the corner and venture into the paint. So the screen navigation will have to be sharp from Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead tonight if there is any hope of containing Ball.

Ball’s passing is also elite, and he will punish defenders for digging in and trying to help, and just being out of position altogether so the rotations will have to be sharp tonight. An advantage for Toronto is that Charlotte’s defense is not very strong. Nick Richards is their starting center due to injury so Jakob Poetl and Barrett have someone who they can take advantage of in the paint. Ball is also not a good defender, so there will be ample opportunity for Mitchell to be in an advantageous scoring position.

Gradey Dick will once again have to step up offensively, which he has been doing consistently this season. Dick’s movement and scoring gravity will be a strong weapon tonight that the other players can use to get themselves open looks in the absence of Barnes. Overall this game is going to fall on the shoulders of Barrett, and he will likely have to focus on playmaking more than he usually does in order to get the offense flowing. Either way this should be a fun game, and a game in which Toronto has a solid chance at winning.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN 4, 5

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Charlotte Hornets

PG: LaMelo Ball

SG: Grant Williams

SF: Cody Martin

PF: Miles Bridges

C: Nick Richards

Toronto Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Chris Boucher

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report (Not official)

Hornets

Mark Williams (Foot) – Out

Brandon Miller (Glute) – Out

Raptors

Scottie Barnes (Eye) – Out

Immanuel Quickley (Pelvis) – Doubtful

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (905) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (905) – Out