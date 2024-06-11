,

Raptors 2024 Draft Preview – Confederacy of Dunks

Plus the Boston Celtics and what is the most boring finals of all time!?

We take a look at the most likely candidates for the 19th and 31st spots in this years draft with bigtime draft-head Matt Mcready!

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Canada Win Bronze At 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup
Next: RR Draft Party 2024 – June 26 – 3 Brewers on Yonge/Dundas