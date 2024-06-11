Raptors 2024 Draft Preview – Confederacy of Dunks

We take a look at the most likely candidates for the 19th and 31st spots in this years draft with bigtime draft-head Matt Mcready!
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.
Plus the Boston Celtics and what is the most boring finals of all time!?
We take a look at the most likely candidates for the 19th and 31st spots in this years draft with bigtime draft-head Matt Mcready!
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.