Canada Win Bronze At 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup

Canada cruise to a 89-67 win over the Dominican Republic, finishing 3rd overall at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup.

Earlier in Group play, Canada had lost to the Dominican Republic 79-77 in OT. It was a game they had let frustratingly slip through their fingertips and it set up Canada for a Semi-Final matchup with the powerhouse USA, which they were soundly defeated 107-69.

Despite some early struggles in the tournament, Canada was able to accomplish their main objective, which was qualifying for the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup next summer.

Canada went 4-2 overall under HC Ramon Diaz. Stay tuned as I’ll have a much more detailed deep dive (with the help of Josh Codinera) into some of the most intriguing Canadian prospect microskills from the U18 AmeriCup.