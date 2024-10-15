Quick Reaction: Celtics 118, Raptors 119

A S. Barnes 30 MIN, 26 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 10-17 FG, 5-9 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, 6 +/- All-around great Scottie game. Especially great Scottie scoring game early. After only attempting one three in the previous game in Boston, he came out of the gate absolutely letting it rip. He shot 4-of-6 from 3 in the first quarter (all above-the-break), which then opened up other areas of the floor. He popped out after a DHO with Mitchell and drained a 3 from the wing to start, he then pulled up in transition and canned an above the break triple the next trip down the floor. He found multiple ways to create advantages for his teammates, from drawing defenders to making quick reads in transition. Coming down in transition, he slung a perfectly timed pass on the money to Dick cutting baseline. The presence on the glass was there, the ball pressure was there. Great overall performance.

A O. Agbaji 31 MIN, 16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 7-11 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 29 +/- This game was the culmination of Agbaji’s preseason efforts. He continued to do everything he’s good at on the defensive end of the floor; shifting his feet and keeping his check in front of him. But his offence really popped tonight. He hit his first catch-and-shoot 3 of the night from the corner, which is a big deal. He was very active on the defensive glass and his efforts boxing out certainly contributed to the Raptors flipping the script on the rebounding battle from the previous game. Agbaji ran the floor with intention in transition and finished with authority.

A J. Pöltl 30 MIN, 15 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 6-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 25 +/- Nothing new here. Poeltl is the definition of stability and tonight, he was at his best. He was in the right spot at the right time, finished with a deft touch inside, and made great reads as an offensive hub from the high post. He really got rolling in the third quarter with multiple tip-ins in transition and found Gradey on a face cut with a perfectly placed pass. Poeltl does so much to anchor the Raptors on both ends of the floor.

A G. Dick 32 MIN, 27 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 12-21 FG, 3-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 16 +/- Also a phenomenal scoring game for Dick, his best of the preseason so far, a lot of those tonight. He hit his first triple on the second possession of the game and proceeded to go 3-for-3 from deep in the first quarter, and 6-for-6 from the floor. He came off a DHO from Poeltl and hit a smooth looking pull-up middy. Later Dick received a pass from Mitchell in transition at the top of the floor and knocked down a catch-and-shoot 3 from 30 feet. He also great feel on that aforementioned baseline cut, finishing Barnes’ pass with a nice reverse lay. Dick and Barnes connected again when Gradey came out of the corner and received a DHO, immediately pulling and making another 3. Gradey was also aggressive getting to the rim when he put the ball on the floor in this game, scoring there a couple times including a nice finish with his left.

B- D. Mitchell 31 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 3-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 8 +/- Hit a catch-and-shoot three on the first possession of the game, and made another for the Raptors first bucket of the second half. Mitchell hitting his catch-and-shoot threes will go a long way in establishing his role as a bonafide back-up point guard. We all know about the POA defence, it was on full display tonight. He’s also shown some playmaking chops out of the pick n’ roll, including coming off a screen from Poeltl into space and finding Agbaji on a nice baseline cut for an easy lay-up. If he can convert at a good rate on these kind of looks from 3, then oh boy the Raptors might have something here.

Inc J. Shead 06 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Left the game in the in the second quarter with left hamstring tightness (per Blake Murphy, Sportsnet) and did not return. He was reportedly seen holding it earlier in the quarter. Before leaving he threaded a nice bounce pass to a rolling Poeltl and rejected a screen, getting to the rim for free throws.

C C. Boucher 15 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Quiet game for Boucher after his hot start to the preseason. He missed his 3’s tonight and didn’t make some of the same patient passes that we saw in the previous Celtics game. But these are the usual ups and downs that we have come to expect from Boucher over the course of his Raptors tenure.

B+ J. Battle 16 MIN, 8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -15 +/- A player to watch at the margins of the Raptors roster. Anyone with his size (6-foot-7) who can shoot well has some value. He made his first three of the game and another big catch-and-shoot down the stretch. Battle still definitely has some rough edges to his game to smooth out though, and allowed a little too much space on the defensive end.

D J. Mogbo 14 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -28 +/- Had a huge put-back in the second quarter called off due to basket interference, but still showed impressive athleticism on the play. Also pressured Jaylen Brown and forced a steal and take foul later in the game. Aside from that it was pretty ugly. He is still a step slow when it comes to making reads at the NBA level and still appears to be uncomfortable in his pseudo-big role.

B B. Fernando 14 MIN, 6 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -13 +/- Fernando played arguably his best game of the preseason, largely through his physicality. He had a nice offensive board and putback midway through the second quarter and set some solid screens. However, he still played a little rattled at times, throwing away the ball on an errant pass.

B+ D. Carton 10 MIN, 4 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Pushed well in transition off live rebounds. He also played some great defence on Payton Pritchard pressuring him, keeping him in front, and contesting a three well. He made his free throws and facilitated some good looks for teammates down the stretch.

B- J. Ramsey 10 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-6 FG, 1-5 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- Came in the game and hit his first 3-point attempt but went 0-for-4 after that. Also played some strong defence on Jayson Tatum late in the third quarter forcing a contested mid-range jumper.

Inc B. Carlson 01 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Negligible minutes.