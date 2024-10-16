Raptors Film Room: Gradey Dick and Scottie Barnes Dominate In Win Over Celtics

Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick dominated and hit every shot possible. But there was even more to their game that showed promise.

The Raptors were still not at full strength for their second-last tune-up versus the Celtics — but the defending champions sure were. Unlike their first game on Sunday, Boston played their core group of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White. Meanwhile, the Raptors were still without Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter, Kelly Olynyk, Garrett Temple, and RJ Barrett.

But… Quickley is one step closer to returning to the lineup.

Quickley participated in full contact for the first time at Shootaround today. He won’t play tonight, “we’ll see” about Friday. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) October 15, 2024

Unlike their game versus Boston on Sunday… the Raptors started on fire. Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick started the game 6-for-6 from behind the arc, with Barnes knocking down 4 of his first five attempts. They went scorched earth and scored 23 points in the first 5 minutes of the game. Barnes and Dick combined for 29 points and seven made threes in the first quarter.

Barnes finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, 9 assists, and five made threes.

Dick poured in 27 points and added 6 rebounds.

But then the defending champs did their thing. Boston went on a 19-0 run to start the second quarter and limited the Raptors to just 20 points to take a 67-66 lead heading into halftime.

Still, it was an impressive half of basketball from Barnes and Dick. Scottie finished the half with 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists, and Dick dropped in 19 points on 8/11 shooting.

Elsewhere on the Raptors, both Davion Mitchell and Ochai Agbaji put together impressive performances. Mitchell hit two catch-and-shoot threes, which is promising by itself, but he also made some nice plays and finished with 10 assists. Meanwhile, Agbaji was great as a cutter and finisher, putting up 13 of his 16 points on the inside.

The Raptors pick up their first win against the Celtics since 2022.

If you’d like to hear more about what the Raptors did tactically against the Celtics, check out my latest recap and subscribe to the YouTube channel for more videos like it.