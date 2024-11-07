Why is the Raptors defense bad? How do Gradey Dick & RJ Barrett beat gameplans?

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss the adjustments Gradey Dick & RJ Barrett have to make as offensive focal points. Plus, how is the defense shaping up? They also talk about Vince Carter's jersey retirement ceremony, and what other Raptors will share that honor.

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss the adjustments Gradey Dick & RJ Barrett have to make as offensive focal points. Plus, how is the defense shaping up? They also talk about Vince Carter’s jersey retirement ceremony, and what other Raptors will share that honor.

Tap in and enjoy one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts: Pull Up Tre. Hosted by Samson Folk & Trevon Heath – both of whom are involved in the Toronto basketball scene to varying degrees. Both regarded highly for their analysis of the NBA & College basketball.

The fellas open up by discussing the Raptors loss to the Sacramento Kings in what was their first double-digit loss since Oct. 26th. The Raptors played it close for so much of the game — relying on contributions from everywhere — before the Kings eventually overpowered them in the fourth quarter. In bad news, both Ja’Kobe Walter (ac joint) and Jonathan Mogbo (hip pointer) were forced to leave the game with injury.

The Raptors are ranked as one of the NBA’s worst defenses. What is going wrong, and what is going right? Is this defense being built for the future? For players who aren’t currently healthy? Find out by listening.

Both Gradey Dick & RJ Barrett are receiving more defensive attention than ever, and it’s dictating changes in their games. Samson and Trevon try to analyze what’s gone right, how difficult it’s been, and what else the aforementioned players can bring to the table as offensive table-setters. With Barrett, there’s more expectation on fit, and with Dick they’re focused more so on his playmaking progress.

Trevon asserts that there are two remaining Raptors who should have their jerseys retired by the Raptors: Kyle Lowry & DeMar DeRozan. Samson and Trevon agree on this, and add that they think Kawhi Leonard should be represented with a statue commemorating “The shot”.

All this, plus much more in the episode. Thank you for listening.

Have a blessed day.