Quick Reaction: Raptors 85 , Bucks 99

C+ O. Agbaji 35 MIN, 8 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3-8 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -1 +/- Ochai started to heat up a little too late from beyond the arc, aside from that he played solid defence on Giannis, making his time getting to the rim a little harder. He made sure he was in position for the loose rebounds and such. But, if we’re playing 35 minutes, got to score more than eight points.

D+ R. Barrett 31 MIN, 7 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 3-14 FG, 1-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -23 +/- Tough night for the Maple Mamba. It just seemed like RJ was trying to force too much of his offensive game tonight, either forcing it in the paint against the tough bigs of Giannis and Lopez or turning it over. I don’t expect him to do this every night, but he has to work on his shot selection in certain games. Just let the game come to you.

B J. Pöltl 28 MIN, 13 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 6-13 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, 0 +/- Jakob started off the game slow, but he kept his energy high and taking it right at Lopez and Giannis. It’s a no brainer that he would get beat up in the paint tonight, but he held his own and didn’t back down from the challenge, despite the deficit.

A G. Dick 38 MIN, 32 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 7-20 FG, 4-10 3FG, 14-16 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -2 +/- What else can I say, the Raptors’ leading score this season (so far), and he just continues to impress. He’s constantly moving and did a fantastic job tonight of attacking the Bucks basket and drawing fouls tonight. Aside from not getting the victory, he did everything right tonight.

D D. Mitchell 33 MIN, 1 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 1 +/- In games like this, especially with the starters being injured, Davion has to be more aggressive on the offensive end, playing 33 minutes and only attempting two shots. Despite the lack of aggressiveness on the offensive end, he was incredible on the defensive side. He was hounding defenders, playing the guards up close, and forcing turnovers.

B B. Fernando 18 MIN, 8 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/- Bruno showed out tonight! His energy was up all night, taking it right at the paint, scoring over Lopez and Porter, fighting for the loose rebounds, and not giving up on defence. Also a HUGE poster on Giannis, not much more I can really ask from him.

B- C. Boucher 20 MIN, 12 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 5-12 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -11 +/- Boucher also had his hands full with the Greek freak and Lopez tonight, but he did a solid job on them. He remained active on the offensive end, not being afraid of taking it right at Lopez multiple times to get the layup over him.

D J. Mogbo 11 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -11 +/- I wish Mogbo got a little more time to shine, he’s one of the top defenders amongst rookies this NBA season. I would’ve liked to see how he guarded a player like Giannis. But it just wasn’t his night.

D J. Shead 12 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -12 +/- Just like Mogbo, it wasn’t Shead’s night tonight, he had his moments on defence but struggled offensively. Couldn’t make a shot, and was throwing some turnovers that just didn’t need to happen.

D J. Battle 12 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Battle scored the first points for the Raptors three minutes into the fourth but didn’t have too much success after. It just follows the theme of the night.

Inc G. Temple 02 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Garbage time.