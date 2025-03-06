Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo out for a week, updates on Dick and Ingram

After taking a hit to the face from Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and exiting Tuesday night’s matchup, Toronto Raptors rookie Jonathan Mogbo suffered a nasal fracture and will be out at least one week, per the team.

Upon his return to the lineup, he will wear a face mask for the rest of the season.

This season, the 31st overall pick is averaging 5.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 stocks across 48 games, making 11 starts.

When Mogbo left Tuesday’s contest, it marked the third straight game where a Raptors player has gotten injured, with Ochai Agbaji spraining his ankle in Chicago last Friday and Gradey Dick hyper extending his knee Sunday in Orlando. This also doesn’t include Jamison Battle, who broke his nose in a G League contest last week.

Updates were also provided on those injuries, as well as others. Per the Raptors, Agbaji is out of a walking boot but is still not practicing, while Dick and Brandon Ingram (who hasn’t played since being acquired) are out for at least another two weeks. Also, Battle is back from his own nasal fracture, as is Garrett Temple, who missed the last handful of games for personal reasons.