Raptors, Jared Rhoden agree to two-way contract

Jared Rhoden’s dominance on both ends of the floor for the Raptors 905 this season has been rewarded.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Toronto Raptors agreed to a two-way deal with Rhoden on Tuesday.

This means that one of the Raptors’ existing two-way players will have to be converted to a standard contract, as all three spots are currently occupied. It appears that player will be Orlando Robinson, who has seen a large share of minutes along with a couple starts while Jakob Poeltl has been out and on a minutes restriction.

When Orlando Robinson gets converted to an NBA deal today, it will just be rest-of-season, no additional years.



I’d expect Rhoden to get another 10-day or the 2-way spot, as 905 just added Lacey James back from player pool.



Colin Castleton and Kylor Kelly are Cs of interest. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) March 4, 2025

Rhoden, 25, has scored 16.3 points per game on 49.5/37.5/57.9 shooting splits, while averaging 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals for the 905 this season. He recently completed a 10-day contract with the Raptors, but appeared in only one minute of garbage time during their win against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 23.

The six-foot-six wing has appeared in 36 career NBA games over the last three seasons split between the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, and Raptors. He is averaging 3.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 12.7 minutes.

The Seton Hall product has a well-rounded skillset. He’s shown the ability to do nearly everything in the G League this season – scoring at all three levels, making quality reads and passes, rebounding well at his size and position, and playing stalwart defence. However for players trying to make the jump to the NBA, it helps to have one particular skill stand out. So what is that for Rhoden?

“I think one is defensive versatility. He can guard multiple positions,” Raptors 905 Head Coach Drew Jones told me before the 905 hosted the Cleveland Charge on Feb. 13. “And I think two, he’s a matchup nightmare. We haven’t posted him much against smaller guards, but that’s something that he also can kind of hang his hat on when guys want to switch with him.”

Rhoden was initially acquired by the Raptors on an exhibit 10-deal during the offseason, for the purposes of competing for a spot on the team during camp and earning a bonus for reporting to the 905 if he didn’t make the cut and was waived. However, Rhoden was instead claimed by the Charlotte Hornets upon being cut loose by the NBA Raptors and signed to a two-way contract.

He was eventually waived by the Hornets on Nov. 30 and rejoined the 905 one week later.