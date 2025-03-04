Raptors convert Orlando Robinson to standard NBA deal

Orlando Robinson will be the Raptors backup centre for the rest of the season.

The Toronto Raptors have locked down their backup centre for the remainder of the season.

Orlando Robinson’s two-way deal has been converted to a standard NBA contract, the team announced on Tuesday. This came in wake of reports that Raptors agreed to a two-way deal with G Leaguer Jared Rhoden, which has now also been made official by the team.

For more context on Rhoden now that the move is official, he ranks third on Raptors 905 for scoring, rebounding, minutes and defensive rating.



Impactful on both ends! pic.twitter.com/F8sacdHze8 — Zulfi Sheikh (@zulfi_sheikh) March 4, 2025

Robinson, 24, is averaging 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over 17 games played with the Raptors this season. He has recently seen an increase in minutes as Jakob Poeltl was out with a hip-pointer injury, and has been on a minutes restriction since returning. During this stretch Robinson’s minutes have jumped from 7.8 to 18.9 per game and his stat line is up to 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. He also started two games in Poeltl’s absence and has closed the last few after the Austrian big hit his minutes limit.

The Fresno State product had a particularly nice first quarter against the Boston Celtics last week on Feb. 25. Robinson made nice feed to Ochai Agbaji on a basket cut, sunk a smooth jump hook, and ran out for a transition dunk, all while playing solid defence.

The 6-foot 10 big man started the season splitting time between the Sacramento Kings and their G League affiliate in Stockton, but missed the entire pre-season and the start of the regular season with an MCL sprain. Robinson played for the Miami Heat for his first two NBA seasons and averaged 3.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 10.9 minutes over 67 games including 8 starts.

Robinson first received back-to-back 10-day contracts with the Raptors. He was eventually signed to a two-way after the team liked his defensive acumen and the way his ability to facilitate fit their offensive system (among other traits).

Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy reported that Robinson’s deal will only be for the rest of the season and will not include any additional years.

Rhoden meanwhile will be able to be active for 12 of the Raptors 21 remaining games on his two-way contract.