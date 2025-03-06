The Art of Tanking, Trading RJ? And Scouting VJ Edgecombe

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss all the latest ongoings in the Raptors realm.

One of the biggest talking points in all of the NBA is about competition, competitive spirit, and tanking. Not only with considerations about how tanking undercuts the enjoyment of fans, but also how tanking intersects with culture at large, both in and out of NBA locker rooms. How does it impact development? How do players respond to it? Who orchestrates it? Trevon and Samson have a lengthy conversation about how it’s become a moving target, and why it’s such a beast of a problem to try and solve. Regardless, it’s been fun watching the Raptors game of cat & mouse as they try to lose games with substitution patterns lately.

Afterwards, the fellas discuss the latest rumors & reporting around RJ Barrett’s alleged availability via trade – and the reporting that he was discussed as part of a potential deal for Brandon Ingram. Trevon highlights the logic to the idea of trading Barrett, and Samson highlights the path that Barrett has walked so far, and expresses a bit of disappointment that there isn’t much Barrett can seem to do to validate himself as a piece of the core in the eyes of the Raptors management.

Lastly, the fellas go long on VJ Edgecombe, one of the most highly regarded players in the upcoming draft, and a player who projects to be around the Raptors, erm, projected draft slot. A lot of projections at this point in time. For Samson & Trevon, Edgecombe represents an opportunity to get an archetype of player that doesn’t currently exist on the Raptors roster – a hyper-efficient, defensive guard. They discuss the ins and outs of Edgecombe’s game, what they perceive to be some of the incorrect perceptions, and why his ceiling and floor are both things to look forward to.

At the end, Trevon teaches Samson all about wrestling.

Have a blessed day.