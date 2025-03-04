Jonathan Mogbo exits against Orlando Magic

After taking a hit to the face from Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Toronto Raptors rookie Jonathan Mogbo exited the game with a face contusion Tuesday night at the Kia Center.

He did not return.

This marks the third straight game where a Raptors player has gotten injured, with Ochai Agbaji spraining his ankle in Chicago on Friday and Gradey Dick hyper extending his knee Sunday in Orlando. This also doesn’t include Jamison Battle, who broke his nose in a G League contest Wednesday.

Prior to leaving the game, the 31st overall pick registered three rebounds in the seven minutes he played. This season, the rookie is averaging 5.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 stocks across 48 game while making 11 starts.

This is a developing story.