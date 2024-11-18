Are The Raptors Asking Too Much of RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick?

The extra workload is paying dividends, but it also appears to be taking a toll.

Despite battling more injuries, the Raptors are keeping games close even in losses, but is all the extra work starting to wear out some of the top players? Zulfi and Coty discuss that and recap the last seven days of Raptors basketball.

Meanwhile, we discuss some of Scottie’s best fits while he’s sidelined by injury. Let us know what’s yours. Also, there was plenty of 905 action between two games and the first NBA call-up of the season…just not to the Raptors.