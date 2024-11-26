Jaden Ivey’s buzzer-beater hands Raptors franchise record 10th straight road loss

Raptors drop another close game and lose for the second time this season to Detroit.

The only winless team on the road in the NBA remained without a victory, as Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey’s buzzer-beating shot lifted his squad over the Toronto Raptors 102-100.

The loss marked Toronto’s 10th straight road loss to start the season, matching the worst start away from home to start a season since 1997.

Raptors are 0-10 on the road, tied for their worst road record to start a season in franchise history.



Raptors are the only team without a road win this season. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) November 26, 2024

It was a rough start for the Raptors, who began the game 3-for-14 from the field and 0-of-7 from distance. Three Malik Beasley triples later, and Toronto found themselves down 21-7 to the Pistons without Cade Cunningham midway through the first quarter. The tides would shift in the second frame, however, as an explosive 26-9 run by Scottie Barnes and the Raptors would knot things up at 48 heading into halftime.

It was a back-and-forth contest in the second half right till the final buzzer, but Ivey’s eight fourth-quarter points, including the game-winner, and Detroit’s efficiency in the final frame would ultimately be enough for the win. The Pistons went 10-for-19 (53 percent) from the field in the fourth quarter, while the Raptors only went 6-for-24 (25 percent).

Super Scottie returns

After returning just under a week ago from an orbital bone fracture, Scottie Barnes looked all the way back in this one.

The all-star’s fantastic game started with a dominating second quarter where Barnes dropped 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting in the frame alone, nearly outscoring the whole Pistons roster (19).

While the do-it-all point-forward was in attack mode early in the game, he became more of a facilitator and rebounder as the game went on. Barnes finished with 31 buckets, 14 boards, and seven dimes while cashing in on a triplet of triples.

Even with the goggles and a bloodshot right eye, Scottie Barnes seems just fine.

SEASON-HIGH 29 PTS FOR SCOTTIE 👏 pic.twitter.com/xYdhWnN55U — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 26, 2024

Busy Bench

Outside of Barnes, the reason why the Dinos remained in the game was because of the superb play from the bench.

The five of Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle, Chris Boucher, Bruno Fernando, and Jonathan Mogbo all had their moments and all pulled their weight. The fivesome would outscore the Pistons bench 41-28, and combine for a +60 with Battle, in particular, being a team-high +20 himself.

The 23-year-old’s nine-point, four-rebound, and two-stock performance was rewarded by Raps’ head coach, Darko Rajakovic, as the undrafted rookie would be in the closing lineup.

Boucher also stood out amongst the group, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block. The Montreal, Quebec raised forward brought his usual brand of effort, confidence, and activity in a contest where it was needed. The Raptors finished below 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from distance, and players like Boucher, Shead, and Mogbo helped the team make up for it in other ways.

Oh so close once again

The early season trend of the Toronto Raptors losing competitively continued.

Tonight’s loss marked the eighth time this season Canada’s team has lost by six points or less, their fourth time losing by two points, and the second time they have been beaten on a last-second shot (thanks Jayson Tatum).

🔥JAYSON TATUM HITS THE GAME WINNING BUZZER BEATER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GvTqgAgsUE — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 17, 2024

The Raps also have the highest point differential among the teams at the basement of the league and only have six losses by double-digit points or more.

Other notable performances:

RJ Barrett, 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Jakob Poeltl, 11 rebounds, eight points, two assists, and two blocks.

Jaden Ivey, 25 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and 10-for-13 from the field.

Jalen Duren, 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks.

Malik Beasley, 14 points, five assists, and two rebounds.

After winning multiple games in a row this season, Toronto has lost two straight as they continue their four-game road trip, concluding with stops in New Orleans on Wednesday and Miami on Friday.