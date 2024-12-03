Gameday: Pacers @ Raptors, December 3

The final Toronto Raptors NBA Cup game takes place tonight against the Indiana Pacers at Scotiabank Arena.

Of course, the game means nothing for either team, as both sit bottom of the group at 0-3, eliminated from advancing to the next round. The Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, and Miami Heat have all handed both teams losses, as this game only matters to the regular season standings.

These teams last matched up just over two weeks ago when Toronto snapped a seven-game losing streak, defeating Indiana 130-119. That win was largely thanks to the play of RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl.

The Mississauga, Ont. native Barrett dropped 39 points, nine rebounds, and five assists while cashing in four times from deep. Poeltl was equally as dominant, going for a double-double with 30 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Raptors Outlook: 6-15 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 111.9 (19th) | Def rating: 115.6 (23rd) | Net rating: -3.6 (21st)

Raptors Previous Results

@ New Orleans W 119-93

@ Detroit L 102-100

@ Cleveland L 122-108

vs Minnesota W 110-105

vs Indiana W 130-119

The Dinos have been playing some of their best ball lately, winning four of their total six games of the year within their last seven games. That’s partly because the team’s franchise player is back and healthy, as Scottie Barnes has returned from suffering an orbital bone fracture.

In his last six games since returning, Barnes has been averaging 21.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.7 stocks while transforming the Raps’ defence.

While Barrett had a great game the last time he played the Pacers, he is also coming off another banger of a match against the Heat on Sunday. He finished with a game-high 37 points on a very efficient 15-for-20 shooting from the field. Barrett tacked on seven rebounds, five assists, and one block in that contest as well.

Pacers Outlook: 9-12 | 8th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 112.4 (16th) | Def rating: 116.9 (25th) | Net rating: -4.5 (24th)

Pacers Previous Results

@ Memphis L 136-121

vs Detroit L 130-106

vs Portland W 121-114

vs New Orleans W 114-110

vs Washington W 115-103

The Pacers roll into Scotiabank looking to snap a six-game road losing streak. They’ll try to break that drought by being led by a familiar face in former Raptor Pascal Siakam.

One of the best Raptors of all time has played his former team well since being traded, going for 22.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 stocks while shooting 49.3 percent from the field across four games, per statsmuse.

Outside of the Raptors, the Pacers boast some of the most Canadian talent in the league in Andrew Nembhard and Ben Mathurin.

The Montreal, Que. native Mathurin has been averaging career highs across the board this season, including points (18.5), rebounds (6.8), steals (0.7), field goal percentage (48.8), 3-point percentage (43.0), and free throw percentage (84.0).

Nembhard, who is questionable for tonight’s game with a knee injury, hasn’t been as effective. The Aurora, Ont. native is putting up 8.1 points, 4.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals while only hitting at a 41.3 percent clip from the field and 27.8 percent from distance.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Indiana Pacers

PG: Tyrese Haliburton

SG: Andrew Nembhard

SF: Ben Mathurin

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Myles Turner

Toronto Raptors

PG: Scottie Barnes

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Pacers

Andrew Nembhard (Knee) – Questionable

Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) – Out

Ben Sheppard (Oblique) – Out

Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) – Out

James Wiseman (Achilles) – Out

Raptors

Gradey Dick (Calf) – Questionable

Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Out