Raptors 905 drop second straight game to Westchester Knicks

The Raptors 905 made it interesting at the end against the Westchester Knicks, but their seven-game homestand would finish with a 119-114 loss Sunday afternoon.

The loss means the 905 have dropped to a G League third-worst 3-9 after going 2-5 during their homestand and having lost four of their last five.

The junior Dinos started the game on a 9-2 run before Westchester would respond with an 8-2 run themselves and ultimately win the quarter 32-25. That was largely thanks to T.J. Warren, who drained three 3-pointers in the first frame, finishing the contest with a game-high 31 points, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals while cashing in five times from deep. This was the second straight game Warren would go for a 30-piece, doing the same on Friday in Westchester’s win.

In the second quarter, the 905 would bring the game back behind a 6-0 run midway through the quarter to tie things up at 40 before a big 16-2 run by the Knicks would vault Westchester to the 63-50 lead at the break.

It would be much of the same in the third quarter as the Mississauga squad would start hot on a 12-5 run and ultimately do a great job of battling back, bringing the game within one 81-80. Once again, however, Westchester would respond with a run themselves, ending the third frame on a 7-0 run to hold a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

As been the theme in this one, the 905 again would play some of their best ball to start the quarter, responding with a 7-0 run themselves to begin the fourth. Of course, that means Westchester would respond themselves, this one being to the tune of 11-4. The junior Raps would play from behind until a little over three minutes left, where a 10-0 run sparked by some pesky defence would tie everything up at 107.

Eugene excellent once again

Eugene Omoruyi has been a force since joining his hometown team, and he was once again fantastic.

The Toronto, Ontario-raised Omoruyi is so good at finishing at the rim, making good decisions, and crashing the boards on both ends, all while playing with intensity and physicality consistently. The 27-year-old finished with a team-high in points (28) and rebounds (16), while tacking on four assists, two steals, and two blocks. He was also super efficient, only taking high percentage looks around the rim and finishing 12-for-15 from the field.

Jamison and Jamal get 20 pieces

Raptors rookies Jamal Shead and Jamison Battle were active in this contest, and both made their presence felt.

The 45th overall pick, Shead, controlled the tempo all game, finishing with 20 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds. He consistently got to the paint and was able to play make for others all night. The 22-year-old also provided fantastic point-of-attack defence, as per usual.

All Battle did was shoot, shoot, and shoot.

While he wasn’t the most efficient, he shot confidently all night, as anyone who leads the NBA in 3-point percentage among rookies would. The undrafted rook finished with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal while only going 4-for-15 from distance.

Battle knows his role and plays it to a tee, hitting shots from the perimeter, making smart decisions, and competing defensively.

Chomche is back

Though Ulrich Chomche returned last game from an illness, he only played 13 minutes in that one, finishing with zero points, five rebounds, and one block. The 18-year-old returned to the starting lineup yesterday afternoon and was fantastic right from the tip. After not scoring once on Friday, he scored the 905’s first four points of the contest.

He finished with a near double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds, and an astounding six blocks. Chomche’s athleticism, rim protection, and motor continue to stand out as he done good things this season defensively.

Other notable performances:

Raptors 905

Quincy Guerrier 18 points, six rebounds, and 7-for-12 from the field.

Kennedy Chandler 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Westchester Knicks

Pacome Dadiet 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block

Chuma Okeke 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block

Abdullah Ahmed 10 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks.