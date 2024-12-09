Scottie Barnes suffers ankle sprain, exits game

Scottie Barnes has suffered a right ankle sprain in tonight’s game against the New York Knicks, per the Raptors. He will not return.

After attempting to block Karl-Anthony Towns from behind, Barnes & Towns collided, resulting in both players tweaking their ankles, but Barnes taking the much larger toll.

This is the latest in a long list of injuries that the Raptors have sustained this season, and the second major one that Barnes himself has had to endure. Immanuel Quickley is still out with the partially torn UCL, RJ Barrett missed the start of the season, Gradey Dick had a stretch with a calf strain, Kelly Olynyk missed over 20 games, Bruce Brown still isn’t back. It’s been a lot of injuries.

RJ misses start of season, Kelly misses 20+ games, IQ tears his UCL, Scottie fractures his orbital bone, Gradey strains his calf, Bruce Brown hasn't played a minute, Ja'Kobe sprains his AC joint twice, Scottie with a serious ankle sprain



Regarding Barnes, we’ll be updated in the coming days.

Barnes is averaging 21 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game this season. The Raptors were 4-5 since his return from the fractured orbital bone.