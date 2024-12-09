Should The Raptors be TANKING? Rookies Join The 905 & More – Run It Back

Ethical losing has gotten Toronto this far, but some think it's time to go a step further.

In this episode of Run It Back, Coty, Zulfi, and Kyle discuss if the Raptors should tank, the 905’s recent schedule and some early All-Star talk.

The Raptors have been turning the corner as of late, 5-5 over their last 10 and near the middle of the NBA on both ends of the floor, but is that what’s best for the team both in the short and long term?

Meanwhile, the 905 had a busy week with four home games. And for a couple of those contests, one being a 43-point win, the G League squad had the Raptors rookies with them. The quartet of Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead and Jamison Battle all got steps with the 905 and the results are worth talking about!

