Women In Raptors Media: Buckets And Tea Holiday Special

This week on the Women In Raptors Media: Buckets And Tea NBA Show Holiday Special, host Cathryn welcomes the insightful Katie Heindl and the enthusiastic Chelsea Leite to discuss the highly anticipated announcement of Toronto’s new WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo. The trio dives deep into the significance of the team’s name and logo, exploring the vibrant identity they represent and how this addition to the league marks a pivotal moment for basketball in Canada.

As the conversation progresses, the hosts take a more personal turn, inviting listeners into their individual journeys within the basketball world. They each reflect on the moments that sparked their passion for basketball, recounting early inspirations, cherished memories, and pivotal experiences that shaped their careers. Their candid stories highlight their love for the game and the challenges and triumphs they have faced in the sports industry. In a special segment dedicated to their favorite player interactions, Katie, Chelsea, and Cathryn share memorable stories highlighting the joys and unique moments of their careers, illustrating the connection between players and fans. Additionally, in this special edition of “Hottie Highlight” of the week, the three share lighthearted tales of their childhood crushes on athletes, covering a diverse range from NBA stars like Vince Carter and Dennis Rodman to beloved NHL players such as Carey Price and tennis sensations like Patrick Rafter.

Happy Holidays from everyone at the Buckets And Tea NBA Show!

